Dr. Michael Beeson Joins US Acute Care Solutions at Summa Health

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--US Acute Care Solutions (USACS) today named Michael Beeson MD as the Program Director of the soon-to-be re-established Emergency Medicine Residency at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio.

Dr. Beeson started his career as Emergency Medicine Program Director at Summa Akron City 24 years ago and served the last 8 years as Program Director at Akron General Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Beeson is one of the most honored Program Directors in the country, having received the Emergency Medicine Residency Association’s Program Director of the Year, the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education’s Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award, the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine’s Hal Jayne Excellence in Education Award and the Council of Residency Director’s Michael P. Wainscott Program Director Award.

“We are honored to have Dr. Beeson join the team at Summa to help re-establish the emergency medicine residency program. The Summa emergency medicine residency is as important to the community of emergency medicine as it is to the community of northeast Ohio,” said David Seaberg MD, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Summa Health.

Dr. Beeson said, “This is a once-in-a-career opportunity, and I am so pleased to join USACS in this endeavor. Having started my career at Summa, this homecoming will be made particularly special when we admit our first residents.”

Dr. Beeson currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Beeson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in medical education as Summa restarts its new emergency medicine residency program.

