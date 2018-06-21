AP Explains: Where do kids split from parents go?

PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump administration has not figured out a way to reunite families separated by a new zero-tolerance policy enacted this year that's resulted in more than 2,000 kids being taken from their parents.

That's raised concerns about what happens to them and how long it will take to reunite families.

Critics of the administration's zero-tolerance policy say that it's not only cruel to split families up, but also unjust to not have a mechanism in place to get them back together.

The children are largely from Central American countries, where violence and gangs have forced many to flee. Mexican families, although smaller in numbers, are usually immediately deported because their country is so close to the U.S.