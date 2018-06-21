Swagelok Company Names Joey J. Arnold Vice President, Continuous Improvement and Quality

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--The appointment of Joey J. Arnold as vice president, continuous improvement and quality was announced today by Arthur F. Anton, Swagelok Company chairman and chief executive officer. The appointment is effective July 1.

A Swagelok associate since 1995, Arnold has held leadership positions in many functions across Swagelok, including finance, treasury, risk management, customer service, and supply chain. He most recently served as vice president, corporate communications.

In his new role, he will continue to evolve Swagelok’s manufacturing strategies and be responsible for quality assurance; internal audits; environmental, health, and safety; and continuous improvement programs that help respond to customer needs. Arnold is also leading the company’s development of a new global headquarters and innovation center. He holds an undergraduate degree in business management from Malone College and an executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

About Swagelok

Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok Company is a major developer and provider of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the research, instrumentation, process, oil and gas, power, petrochemical, alternative fuels, and semiconductor industries. With the goal of extending product life cycle and delivering consistent quality and reliability to our customers, Swagelok invests heavily in materials science and product design. Swagelok is committed to collaborating with customers through custom designs, special assemblies, manufacturing, and maintenance.

Our more than 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries are dedicated to building relationships with local customers, yet our resources are global and interconnected. Around the world, we can provide factory support, field engineering, and technical services as well as coordinated deliveries and a range of options for replenishing inventories. For more information about Swagelok, visit our website at www.swagelok.com.

