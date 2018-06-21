Rights group worried about immigrants dying in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — The death of a Vietnamese man who was hospitalized after falling ill in custody in Arizona has brought new attention to conditions for immigrants jailed in the U.S.

The Trump administration moves to detain more people, as it increasingly separates new arrivals from their children under a new "zero tolerance" policy.

Huy Chi Tran died June 12 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande where he arrived June 5 from the nearby Eloy Detention Center. He was awaiting deportation after serving time for aggravated assault.

Tran's death remains under investigation. It comes as Human Rights Watch releases a report about medical care some immigrants received before dying in custody.

An attorney for relatives of three people who died in immigration custody predicts more people will die.