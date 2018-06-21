Daniel L. Goodwin Honored with Corporate Citizen of the Year Award from The Executives’ Club of Chicago

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Daniel L. Goodwin, chairman and CEO of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., has been named the recipient of the 2018 Corporate Citizen of the Year Award, presented by The Executives’ Club of Chicago. Goodwin was announced as the winner and presented with the award on June 12, 2018 at The Executives’ Club of Chicago program held at The Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620006031/en/

Daniel L. Goodwin, Chairman and CEO, The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in 2013, the Corporate Citizen of the Year Award is presented annually and recognizes a company or individual for outstanding contributions to the Chicagoland area. Nominations were judged by representatives of The Executives’ Club of Chicago Civic Affairs Forum.

Goodwin was recognized for his 50 years of extraordinary commitment and passion for philanthropic initiatives focused on affordable housing, good government, education and environmental conservation as well as ethical business practices and progressive employee development programs. He has spent the better part of a lifetime dedicated to public service, exemplified by many industry and community recognitions, awards and honors.

For more information about The Executives’ Club of Chicago Corporate Citizen of the Year Award, visit www.executivesclub.org.

About The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.

The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is celebrating its 50 th Anniversary in 2018 as one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups. The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. is comprised of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620006031/en/

CONTACT: Inland Communications

Alyssa Campbell

(630) 218-2887

alyssa.campbell@inlandgroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHILANTHROPY REIT OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 12:45 PM/DISC: 06/20/2018 12:45 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620006031/en