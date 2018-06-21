Portugal-Morocco Sums

|Morocco
|0
|0—0
|Portugal
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, 4th minute.
Second half_None.
Shots_Portugal 10, Morocco 16.
Shots On Goal_Portugal 2, Morocco 4.
Yellow Cards_Portugal, Adrien Silva, 90th. Morocco, Medhi Benatia, 40th.
Offsides_Portugal 1, Morocco 1.
Fouls Committed_Portugal 19, Morocco 23.
Corner Kicks_Portugal 5, Morocco 7.
Referee_Mark Geiger, USA. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher, Canada; Frank Anderson, USA; Felix Zwayer, Germany. 4th Official_Sergey Karasev, Russia.
A_78,011.
|Lineups
Portugal: Beto, Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio; Bruno Alves, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui, Pepe, Ricardo Pereira, Cedric Soares; William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Fernandes, Joao Mario (Bruno Fernandes, 70th), Joao Moutinho (Adrien Silva, 89th), Adrien Silva, Bernardo Silva (Gelson Martins, 59th); Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Guedes, Gelson Martins, Ricardo Quaresma, Andre Silva.
Morocco: Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Medhi Benatia, Manuel Da Costa, Nabil Dirar, Achraf Hakimi, Hamza Mendyl, Romain Saiss; Youssef Ait Bennasser, Nordin Amrabat, Sofyan Amrabat, Younes Belhanda (Mehdi Carcela Gonzalez, 75th), Mbark Boussoufa, Mehdi Carcela Gonzalez, Karim El Ahmadi (Faycal Fajr, 86th), Faycal Fajr, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech; Aziz Bouhaddouz, Khalid Boutaib (Ayoub El Kaabi, 69th), Ayoub El Kaabi, Youssef En-Nesyri.