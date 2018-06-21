Elavon Transforms Hotel Guest Experience by Offering Digital Payments for Gift Orders, Events and More

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Elavon just eliminated the need for hotels to print and store paper copies of customer card data. Today, the leading global payments provider announced Converge Hospitality, a digital invoicing system for the hotel industry. The system makes it safer and more convenient for customers to pay for deposits on events and concierge-like services at hotels, while eliminating the need to send card data remotely.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620006004/en/

Converge Hospitality: How It Works (Graphic: Elavon)

Currently, hotel guests are required to call, fax or email Credit Card Authorization forms containing personal and card data, along with a photo of the payment card for such items as conference or event deposits, gifts sent to guest rooms or payment to return an item left at the hotel. These manual ways of accepting third-party payments exposes hotels and their guests to major security vulnerabilities. Converge Hospitality eliminates these risks and reduces Payment Card Industry (PCI) digital standards scope by moving the payment process online for both the hotel and the customer – taking away the need to transfer or store any sensitive cardholder information.

“The current practice of accepting payment for these types of popular services at hotels is very manual, time-consuming and extremely risky,” said Eric Liebman, vice president, head of product strategy, Hospitality at Elavon. “Converge Hospitality protects payment data and all purchases at the hotel property are completely streamlined. With our ecommerce capabilities and record of the electronic transaction, it also reduces human errors and adds greater convenience and peace of mind to guests.”

Converge Hospitality is simple to use. Here is how it works:

The customer calls the hotel to arrange payment for an event deposit or an amenity such as a bouquet of flowers for a hotel guest. The hotel representative generates an instant, electronic invoicing through the Converge Hospitality system. The customer instantly receives an email with a link to the invoice and pays online using a secure, Elavon-hosted payment page. The transaction is complete and stored electronically.

Converge Hospitality is an affordable solution and available for hotels of all sizes. And, because it does not require any integration to the property management or point-of-sale systems, it’s simple and quick to implement.

To learn more about Elavon, please visit www.elavon.com, or talk to us via Twitter: @elavon.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620006004/en/

CONTACT: Elavon

Dana Stone, 651-435-7908

dana.stone@usbank.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TRAVEL LODGING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Elavon

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 12:23 PM/DISC: 06/20/2018 12:23 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620006004/en