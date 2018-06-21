Parents Want Summer to End After Just 13 Days, According to a New Groupon Survey

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--School is out for the summer, which means that parents have the enormous challenge of coming up with a daily regimen of activities that educate and entertain their children. And while most say they’re up to the task, adding the responsibility of social activities director along with being a mom or dad can come with a price.

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) ( www.groupon.com ) asked 2,000 parents about their summer plans, and found that they’re ready for summer break to end after just 13 days. More than half (58 percent) of parents say they get stressed out trying to keep their children busy over break, and 75 percent are ready for their kids to go back to school at the end of the summer.

“It’s summertime and you gotta find your kids something to do. Because an energetic kid with too much free time can land you in small claims court,” said actress and Groupon spokesperson Tiffany Haddish in the company’s new summer radio ad.

The survey––conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Groupon––identified other top causes of summer stress and found that letting the kids stay in the house rather than going outside to play, lacking awareness of where to find affordable children's activities in their community, worrying about the impact of rising gas prices and letting their children spend too much time in front of their electronic devices all contributed to parents’ current state of unease.

While most parents are anxious about finding enough things for their kids to do, they shared some top ways to help you totally win summer and make this break one to remember for the whole family. According to the research, the best ways to keep your children occupied include taking them to a local amusement or water park, a movie, the zoo, bowling or camping.

“Parents love spending time with their kids, but it’s totally normal to experience some stress and anxiety when planning all the fun that you’re going to have together this summer,” said Brian Fields, Groupon’s head of things to do. “The parents we interviewed said they’ve found the most success by not overthinking the situation and turning to affordable activities in their local community.”

When planning an activity for their children, parents said they look for the following criteria: does it involve quality family time, is it cost effective, does it teach them something new, is it a good balance of fun and culture and will it be something they can talk about when they go back to school.

For those families looking to have the perfect time this summer on just about any budget, Groupon offers a number of top activities in your local community, including deals on family activities, tickets and events, outdoor fun and top deals of the week. To view the entire Groupon summer collection, please visit here.

