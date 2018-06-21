G&S Business Communications Promotes Two Key Leaders as Agency Grows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--G&S Business Communications (G&S) has advanced two agency leaders: Kate Threewitts, based in the agency’s Raleigh, N.C., office, has been promoted to senior vice president, human resources, and Josh Laster, based in the G&S New York headquarters, has been named vice president. Previously, Threewitts held the title of vice president and Laster was account director. Both appointments reflect the strong business performance being driven by leaders throughout G&S, which contributed to the agency’s recent recognition by The Holmes Report as Corporate/B2B Agency of the Year.

Threewitts oversees the firm’s human resources function, a role she has held since joining in 2014, when she was appointed by G&S President and CEO Luke Lambert to support the agency’s expansion. Since then, she continues to build a fully integrated department focusing not only on recruitment, retention, training, and benefits, but also on shaping an agency culture of diversity and inclusion. Threewitts has 20 years of experience in executive counsel, performance management, and employee relations and is a member of the Society of Human Resources Management.

“Kate’s leadership fosters a culture of growth and community at G&S, which strengthens our relationships with clients and employees,” said Lambert. “Her commitment to maintaining our core values and to continuously improving our skills, workplace and culture elevates us as a firm.”

A 10-year veteran of the agency, Laster has earned a reputation for using his strategic communications expertise to drive results for clients across traditional, digital and social channels. He specializes in external and internal communications strategies, particularly for the advanced manufacturing and building solutions industries. His leadership also has proved instrumental in raising agency visibility, including securing a 2018 North American SABRE Award for an innovative social listening campaign by G&S for its client in the real estate and construction category.

“Josh consistently delivers innovative strategies and impeccable execution to generate results for our clients,” said Brian Hall, G&S managing director. “Clients and colleagues alike recognize Josh as one of the most forward-thinking, collaborative business communicators in our profession. He applies creative problem-solving and a strong work ethic to deliver the best possible client service.”

G&S integrates business and communications strategies for clients across advanced manufacturing, agribusiness and food, clean technology and energy, emerging technology ventures, financial and business services, and home and building solutions markets. To drive business results for clients, G&S applies its deep expertise in B2B intelligence, brand strategy, content strategy, creative, digital and social, employee engagement, insights and analytics, media relations, and sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The agency’s public relations and marketing campaigns for clients are recognized for communications excellence by the Holmes Report, PR News, PRWeek, Public Relations Society of America and other well regarded industry organizations and publications.

