GE Appliances’ New High-Capacity Fridge Stretches Beyond the Competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--What could you do with nearly an extra cubic foot of fridge space? Perhaps you’d prepare more meals in advance or save a trip to the supermarket? Or would you finally have the confidence to buy in bulk from your favorite retailer without worrying about food waste? The welcome news is that with the new value French door refrigerator from GE Appliances, there’s room for endless answers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005987/en/

GE Appliances' new French door fridge provides about a cubic foot more capacity than comparable models. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

Large Capacity, Little Cost

Meet a fridge that can make a big impact in the kitchen without hurting your wallet. This value-priced model (#GFE26JSMSS) offers the largest capacity in its class*—25.6 cubic feet of usable space for an anticipated MSRP of $2,399. ENERGY STAR ® -qualified, the roomy refrigerator brings owners big storage increases without the big utility bills.

In fact, with all that fresh food space, GE Appliances’ new French door fridge provides about a cubic foot more capacity than comparable models. With open shelving that fits everything from your party trays to sheet cakes to casserole pans, this increase in storage area means owners can pack in more of whatever they please. Whether that’s chilling 50 more soda cans for a backyard barbeque or slicing up 64 oranges for team snacks, owners will find a cubic foot can add up to all kinds of conveniences.

“If you want more flexibility in your refrigerator, we have the answer,” said Lee Lagomarcino, Marketing Director, Refrigeration Products, GE Appliances. “More room can mean less food waste because you can actually see what’s inside your fridge before it spoils. Or maybe you’ve wanted to stock up when items go on sale, and now you can. At some point, we’ve all wished for more room, and this unit was designed to solve that problem.”

Every Feature You Expect

Incredibly, the product designers at GE Appliances engineered this additional space without cutting corners. Instead of taking up valuable real estate inside the fresh food compartment, the refrigerator’s ice maker is purposely placed in the door to create nearly a cubic foot more usable capacity.

Owners will further appreciate how the GE ™ ENERGY STAR ® 25.6 Cu. Ft. French door refrigerator easily fits standard kitchen dimensions (unit measures approx. 69-7/8 in. x 36-3/8 in. x 35-5/8 in.), incorporates a convenient bottom freezer (8.1 cu. ft. with two storage baskets) and comes equipped with an in-the-door ice and water dispenser (internal and nondispenser models also available).

The high-capacity fridge also features three full-width, spillproof shelves perfect for fitting pizza boxes, to-go containers and extra gallons of milk that might otherwise go straight to the garbage can. Additionally, the unit is highly configurable with shelves and door bins that can be adjusted to just the right height, while a full-width deli drawer and two humidity-controlled cabinet drawers help meats and produce stay fresher, longer. For smoothie fans, that can mean keeping more crisp apples, ripe bananas and juicy berries on hand for creating flavorful concoctions.

Additionally, the refrigerator uses an advanced filtration system that reduces harmful contaminants and trace pharmaceuticals from water and ice.** And with crisp, white LED lighting inside, it’s always easy to find what you’re looking for.

Spacious and Stylish

Everyone likes choices, and that’s why GE Appliances is offering its new French door fridge in a range of finishes to match any kitchen. Owners can select from nine options, including:

External dispenser units in Black Stainless, Black Slate, Stainless Steel or Slate Internal dispenser units in Stainless Steel, Slate, Black and White Nondispenser units in Stainless Steel

Whether feeding a growing family or simply wanting to get organized, consumers can find all the added refrigerator space they crave by visiting their local home retailer or authorized GE Appliances dealer. A complete list of locations is available online.

And for even more “good things, for life,” check out everything GE Appliances has to offer.

*Class defined as French-door-model refrigerator between $951-$2,500 MSRP; claim based on manufacturers’ stated capacity; leading brands include GE Appliances, Samsung, LG and Whirlpool.

**Uses XWF replacement filter; removes 98% of ibuprofen, atenolol, fluoxetine, progesterone and trimethoprim; these pharmaceuticals not necessarily found in all users’ water.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, GE Café™, GE Profile™, GE™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005987/en/

CONTACT: GE Appliances

Wendy Treinen, 502-452-5002

WENDY.TREINEN@geappliances.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY LUXURY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HOME GOODS INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SPECIALTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: GE Appliances

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 12:12 PM/DISC: 06/20/2018 12:12 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005987/en