Federal court OKs appeal for Mexican man on Texas death row

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing a Mexican man on Texas death row to move forward with an appeal focusing on whether his attorneys were deficient during the sentencing phase of his trial for strangling and raping a 16-year-old girl in Waco 31 years ago.

In the same ruling, two of three judges on a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel have rejected arguments that 64-year-old Ramiro Ibarra is mentally impaired and ineligible for execution. An earlier unsuccessful appeal argued Ibarra, who was in the U.S. illegally, should have received protections under an international treaty.

Ibarra was arrested in 1987 the day the body of Maria Zuniga, a family acquaintance, was found. He was released because of an improper search warrant and wasn't arrested again until 1996.