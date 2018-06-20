Country Archer Jerky Co. Makes Collagen Snackable with Savory New Meat Bars

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Leading gourmet meat snacks brand, Country Archer Jerky Co., is pumping up the protein bar aisle and revolutionizing the way people can get their collagen fix with the launch of new Cayenne Beef Bars, Herb Citrus Turkey Bars and Sweet BBQ Pork Bars. The innovative new snacks take protein bars back to their primitive state – real meat – by focusing on lean cuts of 100 percent grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free turkey or pork, dates for a touch of natural sweetness and – the best part – collagen peptides.

“The beauty and supplement aisles are getting flooded with collagen products, but when it comes to savory snacks there aren’t any solid options for people looking for clean ingredients paired with the benefits of collagen – so we made one!” said Eugene Kang, co-founder and CEO of Country Archer. “We took a very intentional, no-bull approach to crafting a snackable bar with collagen peptides as the star, using mouthwatering high-protein cuts of grass-fed and antibiotic-free meat and real herbs and spices. The result is seriously delicious, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet their favorite new protein bar.”

Known for boosting skin and hair health, collagen is also touted for increasing energy output and improving overall gut health. Perfect for a pre- or post-gym snack, or delicious smoky take-along for hikes, camping trips, road trips and more, Country Archer meat bars pack 15 grams of protein per bar with only three grams of sugar (from dates), and 120-140 calories. Crafted in small batches, the meat bars are also free of MSG, gluten and soy, for a cleaner on-the-go protein hook up! Flavor details include:

– Cayenne is the Raymond of the pepper world: everybody loves it! But it’s not just for seasoning street tacos. Cayenne pepper has been said to relieve migraines, speed up metabolism, and even cure snakebites. It may also be an aphrodisiac. This bar is crafted with meat lovers in mind, and packs a punch of cayenne and flavorful uncured bacon. – After working hard or hardly working, you deserve a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. But no need to make the dressing from scratch or baste a turkey. This bar does the work for you – so kick up your heels and enjoy one on us! *Cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie not included. – Barbecues are a very primal thing. There’s the fire; the great outdoors; the opportunity to use beer as a valid cooking ingredient. But you don’t have to be a cave dweller to enjoy our Sweet BBQ Pork – you don’t even have to like beer. You just have to be hungry, and not feel like cooking. Sweet!

Country Archer meat bars are now available at conventional and convenience retail stores nationwide, including Target, Hudson News, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Lucky’s Farmers Market, Raley’s, Natural Grocers, Town and Country, Central Market and New Seasons Market, as well as online at www.countryarcher.com, with a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 1.5-ounce bar.

About Country Archer Jerky Co.

Country Archer Jerky Co. is a leading producer of delicious gourmet jerky, meat sticks and meat bars. The largest jerky brand in the natural channel, Country Archer crafts all its meat snacks with high-quality, premium and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all of the everyday doers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, and responsibly-sourced and organic local ingredients. A great source of protein, each meat snack is crafted with gourmet cuts of extra-lean, USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey or pork. All Country Archer products are free of nitrites/nitrates, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. Country Archer meat snacks are available nationwide at fine retailers including Target, 7-Eleven, Hudson News, Kroger, Ralphs, Sprouts, King Sooper, Cost Plus World Market, Gelson’s, Smart and Final, Meijer, Starbucks and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, “like” us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

