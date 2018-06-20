Jackson CEO Barry Stowe Spotlights the Importance of Protected Retirement Income in Newly Released Video

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson ® ) serves as a co-chair and founding member of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, and is helping lead the charge in uniting 24 of the nation’s financial services companies to raise awareness of the country’s looming retirement crisis. As part of the kickoff activities in Washington D.C., Chief Executive Officer Barry Stowe addressed the need for protected retirement income — income that is sheltered from market volatility and longevity risk.

“Jackson helped to establish the Alliance for Lifetime Income because it is critically important for our industry to work together to solve a genuinely pressing social issue — millions of Americans are retiring every year without adequate financial security,” said Stowe. “Financial freedom at its core means freedom from worry. By partnering with third-party advocates, academic experts and policymakers to address this problem, we can provide Americans with protected income solutions that will last through their entire retirement lives.”

The Alliance is an important next step in Jackson’s commitment to changing the narrative around the need for more comprehensive retirement planning and providing educational resources for financial professionals and consumers. The company has also rolled out an integrated educational marketing campaign addressing the need for lifetime income at RetireReassured.com, and is planning several upcoming initiatives over the coming year to support the campaign.

A recent study conducted jointly by Jackson and the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI), The Language of Retirement 2017: Advisor and Consumer Attitudes Toward Securing Income in Retirement, revealed most Americans favor financial strategies that offer guaranteed lifetime income 1, yet they are largely unaware that annuities can provide this feature. The study found that while three-quarters of all consumers surveyed said they were familiar with annuities, less than half understood an annuity can provide lifetime income.

“This disconnect is devastating to American savers and the advisors who are trying to serve the best interests of their clients,” said Stowe. “It’s our job to educate Americans and ensure they know annuities are designed to prevent consumers from outliving their income.”

Through its nationwide, multi-year, integrated educational campaign, the Alliance seeks to motivate consumers and financial advisors by bringing together key member companies within the retirement industry to offer important educational resources, including an interactive website (RetireYourRisk.org). The Alliance will also be focusing on developing new, simpler language that the retirement industry can use with consumers and financial advisors to break down the complexities and answer common questions about lifetime income solutions, including annuities.

For news, updates and content from the Alliance for Lifetime Income, visit www.AllianceforLifetimeIncome.org and follow the Alliance on Twitter, LinkedIn and/or Facebook.

About Jackson

Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients. The company offers a diverse range of products including variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, and fixed income products for institutional investors. With $264.4 billion in IFRS assets*, Jackson prides itself on product innovation, sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, the company develops proprietary research, industry insights and financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. Jackson is also dedicated to corporate social responsibility and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*Jackson has $264.4 billion in total IFRS assets and $250.0 billion in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner benefits (as of December 31, 2017). International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by Jackson's parent company.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for over 165 years and has $905.4 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2017). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005907/en/

