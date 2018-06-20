City of Miami Joins ‘Neighbors’ to Provide Users with Real-Time, Local Crime and Safety Information

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Miami Mayor Francis Suarez along with Police Chief Jorge Colina and Ring CEO and founder Jamie Siminoff announced today that the City of Miami is joining the Neighbors app ( iOS / Android ) to provide the Miami community with real-time, local crime and safety information. The Neighbors app is a digital neighborhood watch that puts the power of millions of neighbors and security cameras at your fingertips.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005786/en/

The Neighbors app has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe. Anyone can download the free Neighbors app on iOS or Android, join their neighborhood, and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

“We continue to see how technology can improve our residents’ quality of life. Ring provides us with yet another innovative tool to make our community safer by allowing you to monitor your home from your smartphone and integrating this crime-prevention technology into our police department’s existing resources,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Like the City of Miami, Ring exercises a forward-thinking approach to safety by offering a modern, effective, and accessible way to protect your home. This makes the company an ideal partner in our mission to enhance safety and security in Miami.”

“The Miami Police Department is excited to begin its new partnership with Ring, which will empower the Magic City's residents to make a positive impact on crime trends in their community,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “By leveraging the power of this emerging technology, we hope that our collaboration will yield improved community cooperation in our cases and make new evidence available to keep Miami safe.”

“We’re excited to have the city of Miami join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information,” Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring. “Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, Miami can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”

How It Works

Users can customize the geographic area they want to receive notifications for and can see incidents via an interactive map. Since Neighbors was designed specifically for crime and safety related content, posts are moderated for relevance and appropriateness and there are no advertisements on the platform. About 60% of the content in Neighbors is user-generated, while 40% of content consists of real-time crime and safety alerts sent out by Ring and local law enforcement. When a crime is posted in the Neighbors feed, the Neighbors Team actively works with neighbors, local media and law enforcement to help identify and catch criminals. Verified law enforcement officials can join local feeds to communicate and share relevant crime and safety information with neighbors and community members.

About Neighbors Neighbors is a neighborhood watch app that provides real-time, local crime and safety information. Download the free Neighbors app on iOS or Android, join your neighborhood, and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team. Download Neighbors from the App Store or Google Play Store today to join your digital neighborhood watch. For more information visit www.ring.com/neighbors.

About Ring Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities. The Ring product line, along with Neighbors by Ring, enable Ring to offer affordable, whole-home and neighborhood security devices and services. In fact, one Los Angeles neighborhood saw a 55 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Doorbells were installed on just ten percent of homes. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005786/en/

CONTACT: Day-Of Media Contacts

Mayor Francis Suarez

Gabriela Castillo, 305-250-5300

GCastillo@miamigov.com

Miami Police Department

Officer Kenia Fallat, 305-603-6420

0083@miami-police.org

or

Neighbors

BIGfish Communications for Ring

Meredith Chiricosta, 202-609-7622

ring@bigfishpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE NETWORKS AUDIO/VIDEO SECURITY HOME GOODS MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL

SOURCE: Ring

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 11:15 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 11:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005786/en