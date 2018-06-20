Global Protein Supplements Market 2018-2022| Celebrity Endorsements to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018-- analysts forecast the global protein supplements market to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Endorsements by celebrities and sportspersons is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . To promote fitness among the masses, sports brands such as Nike, Puma, and Under Armour have launched various creative campaigns by soliciting the support of renowned sportspersons like Michael Jordan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Social media also serves as an ideal platform to launch fitness campaigns.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global protein supplements market is the growing interest in sports and fitness activities:

Global protein supplements market: Growing interest in sports and fitness activities

The rising awareness about fitness and a healthier lifestyle has led to the increase in the number of fitness facilities around the world. This trend has led to the rapid growth of the dietary supplements market, especially protein supplements as these supplements are an immediate source of energy. The body can use them as an alternative energy source for building muscles during endurance exercises or workouts.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, “Rise in awareness campaigns related to physical fitness is encouraging people to opt for various sports, gym, and related activities. This is leading to the popularity of protein supplements which enable the body to get the essential nutrients required to develop and repair muscle. These supplements are designed in such a way that they increase muscle mass when combined with regular exercise.”

Global protein supplements market: Segmentation and analysis

This global protein supplements market research report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is projected to witness the maximum increase in its market share while the other two regions will see a small decrease in their market shares over the forecast period.

