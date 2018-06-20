AGC and Kinestral Technologies Establish Joint Venture Companies to Sell and Service Halio™ Smart-Tinting Glass

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Kinestral Technologies, maker of Halio™ smart-tinting glass technologies, and AGC, the world’s largest manufacturer of flat glass, today announced that the joint venture companies they formed, Halio North America (HNA) and Halio International (HINT) are now open for business. HNA and HINT are the exclusive sales and service agents for Halio smart-tinting glass for the building industry.

The newly-formed joint venture companies leverage AGC’s reputation in the building industry and 100+ years of experience in glass technologies and Kinestral’s innovative, patented smart-tinting technologies. The joint venture companies’ focus on Halio will expand the market for smart-tinting glass, creating indoor environments that are healthier, greener, and smarter. (The construction glass market was valued at $91.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $138.3 billion by 2023.* )

Halio smart-tinting glass is next-generation electrochromic technology. It differs from earlier technologies in three key ways:

Color – Halio looks like conventional clear glass until it tints to cool shades of gray. Tinting Speed – Halio begins tinting within 15 seconds and achieves its darkest shade in less than three minutes. Uniform Tinting – Because it tints uniformly (no more iris or curtain effect), Halio delivers relief from glare and solar heat even before its darkest tint is achieved. Halio also allows for an unlimited number of tint levels – every shade between clear and dark.

Halio tinting can be fully automated, and automation can be overridden with several manual control options: a mobile app, a wireless tint selector, or a desktop application. Halio can also be integrated with many of today’s most popular building management and home automation systems, as well as cloud-based devices. For more information on Halio smart-tinting glass, visit www.halioglass.com.

About Kinestral

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company has a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio™ smart-tinting glass is the company’s flagship product. Learn more at www.kinestral.com, and follow us @Kinestral and on LinkedIn.

About AGC

AGC Asahi Glass (also called AGC, Registered Company name: Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Takuya Shimamura) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 50,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 1.5 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.agc.com.

