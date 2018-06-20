Global Industrial Automation Software Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--The global industrial automation software market is expected to post a CAGR of around 8% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the need to reduce overall operational expenses. Automation software helps end-user industries to control the overall manufacturing operation and deliver superior quality products with high precision. The effective deployment of automation software such as DCS, SCADA, and PLCs minimizes process failures and reduces product failure costs and waste.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights virtualization of automation control systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial automation software market:

Global industrial automation software market: Virtualization of automation control systems

Virtualization of automation control systems can be done using a software called hypervisors, which is a thin layer between the virtual machine and host server. The virtual machine contains the operating system and software. Different operating systems are operated on top of a primary operating system using virtual machines. Virtualization can be applied on layers in an industrial premise such as server, storage, desktop, file, and network. It provides benefits such as optimum resource utilization and operation as well as power cost savings.

“The integration of different industrial automation systems such as SCADA, PLCs, and MES on a single physical server, which can be easily accessed at a different location on the plant floor using virtual machines will reduce the overall cost for servers. It will also enable flexibility in adopting industrial automation software in the process and discrete industries,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global industrial automation software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial automation software market by product (SCADA software, DCS software, MES, HMI software, and PLC software), by end-user (process and discrete industries) and key geographical regions (EMEA, APAC and the Americas).

In 2017, the process industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market with a market share of close to 72%. The market share of this segment is expected to witness a significant decline of more than 2% over the forecast period.

EMEA dominated the market in 2017, with a market share of close to 35%, closely followed by the Americas and APAC. The market share of the three regions is expected to remain stable with very small variations over the forecast period.

