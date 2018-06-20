Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--The global transparent barrier packaging film market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005890/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transparent barrier packaging film market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the high demand for transparent barrier packaging films (TBPF) by the food industry. Packaging plays a vital role in the preservation of food and beverages. Manufacturers of food and beverage products choose packaging materials that can extend the shelf-life of food. The manufacturers prefer food packaging solutions with less preservatives. Transparent barrier packaging films also increase the stability of products.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased demand for high-performance, specialty barrier films as one of the key emerging trends in the global transparent barrier packaging film market:

Global transparent barrier packaging film market: Increased demand for high-performance, specialty barrier films

The increased demand for TBPF by the packaging industry led to the development of the specialty plastic films. The key raw materials used for manufacturing transparent plastic films are PE, BOPET, and BOPP. Specialty packaging films such as BOPA, also known as nylon and cast polypropylene films (CPP) are also gaining popularity because of their unique physical and chemical properties.

“Specialty packaging films are primarily known for their excellent barrier properties, stiffness, and tensile strength. Specialty packaging films mainly include raw materials such as ethylene vinyl alcohol, PVDC, and polyamides. In 2016, PVDC packaging film material accounted for more than 50% share of the global transparent barrier packaging film market in the food industry,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging.

Global transparent barrier packaging film market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global transparent barrier packaging film market into the following end-users (food, healthcare, and consumer goods) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 58% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global transparent barrier packaging film market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 35%. This region is anticipated to post the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005890/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 10:58 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 10:58 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005890/en