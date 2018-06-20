Church Mutual Names New Assistant Vice President of Risk Control

MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Guy Russ has been named assistant vice president of risk control for Church Mutual Insurance Company, reporting to Kevin Root, executive vice president - operations. In his new position, Russ will leverage his leadership experience and customer focus to continue to grow risk control services, providing solutions for customers while mitigating risk for Church Mutual.

Russ joined Church Mutual in 2012 as director of program management. Since then, he has held many other roles, including: information technology executive manager, assistant vice president of IT, and assistant vice president of strategic resource management.

Prior to joining Church Mutual, Russ spent four years working as a consultant to the company.

Russ earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Carroll College (now Carroll University) in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He earned his master’s in business administration from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Russ is a member of the board of directors of ESE Inc. in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He also serves as chairman of St. Peter Lutheran Church School Ministry Board.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, as well as schools, camps, denominational offices and senior living facilities. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating 2017 Ward’s 50 Top Performing Property and Casualty Insurers BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center 2017 Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US Futuremakers Partner, by Wisconsin Technical College System

