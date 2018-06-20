E-learning Market in the US 2018-2022 | Advent of New Technologies to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--The e-learning market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of around 5% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by . However, the market is expected to decelerate over the forecast period owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005871/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the e-learning Market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the inherent flexibility and cost-effectiveness of e-learning. E-learning enables people to learn from home which improves convenience and eliminates the need to spend on accommodation and transportation. Moreover, people can decide how, when and what to learn and establish their own learning goals choosing from a wide variety of subjects to learn.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of new technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the e-learning market in the US:

E-learning market in the US: Advent of new technologies

The US is an early adopter of advanced technologies. Advanced technologies such as virtual assistants, AR and VR have been incorporated into e-learning products in the country. The implementation of such technological advances in education has caused the evolution of the e-learning landscape in the country. E-learning through smart wearables such as Google Glass, Oculus Rift, and even smartwatches such as the Apple Watch will enable dynamic and efficient learning.

“The technological maturity of the country and the evolution of learner demand have necessitated the need for convenience and innovations in the e-learning value chain. Learners can learn effectively and efficiently at their own pace,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

E-learning market in the US: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the e-learning market in the US by end-user to include the higher education, corporate and K-12 segments.

In 2017, the higher education segment accounted for the largest share of the market with a market share of close to 45%. The market share of this segment is expected to witness a small decline over the forecast period. The K-12 segment which held the smallest share of the market in 2017 is the only segment which is expected to see an increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005871/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRAINING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 10:49 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 10:49 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005871/en