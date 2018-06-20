Entrust Datacard Announces Ambitious Collaboration with IBM Security to Help Secure the Mobile Workforce

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced an expanded integration with IBM MaaS360 with Watson, an industry-leading AI-enabled unified endpoint management (UEM) solution.

As threats, capabilities and technology continue to evolve, the solutions we turn to for digital trust must protect — but also enable — a drive towards improved business outcomes that reduce IT costs and complexity through streamlined access mechanisms. Governments and mobile-first enterprises — those that want to use mobile technologies to access sensitive data while eliminating the need for passwords and hardware tokens — should look for derived credentials from NIST 800-157 compliant vendors with the most secure technologies that do not impede employees’ work.

The integrated solution from Entrust Datacard and MaaS360 delivers an end-to-end mobile solution designed to provide today’s companies with a new level of confidence in securing their mobile workforce. This integration provides a critical step in helping companies embrace mobile business transformation initiatives that enhance employee productivity and customer service.

The authentication technologies will enable anytime, anywhere, secure access to applications, resources and information. MaaS360 will leverage Entrust Datacard™ strong certificate-based mobile smart credential technology to provide secure physical and logical access control to mobile users, while minimizing friction. The technical integration will allow for seamless customer deployments on-premise or through a fully managed cloud service.

“When you provide mobile employees trusted identities to complete secure transactions through a seamless user experience, you not only maximize valuable resources, you optimize the usefulness of trusted identities,” said Ryan Zlockie, global vice president, authentication for Entrust Datacard. He continued, “While federal mandates serve as a catalyst for the use of derived credentials, the solution outcome and methodology we’re developing with IBM MaaS360 are directly relevant to many vertical markets. We’re seeing a growth in customers who seek to improve authentication to meet security and compliance needs — from internally mobile-centric organizations such as healthcare and retail to external teams in insurance, logistics and field operations.”

This integrated derived PIV credential solution establishes secure remote access to enterprise networks and applications via certificate-based authentication. This allows a mobile workforce, remote and branch offices, and other employees who may telework, to safely access business services using their mobile devices — all in a way that leverages an HSPD-12 PKI based credential. IBM MaaS360 PIV-D application integrates with Entrust Datacard strong certificate-based mobile smart credential technology to provide secure physical and logical access control to mobile users — while minimizing friction.

Learn more about PIV credentials from Entrust Datacard: https://www.entrustdatacard.com/solutions/derived-piv-credentials.

On June 28, Dan Miller, US Federal Sales Director at Entrust Datacard and Alex Cherian, Program Director, IBM MaaS360 Product Management, will co-present a webinar on the topic: “PIV is Going Mobile with Derived PIV Credentials”. Register for the webinar here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1246349597909681409?source=Press+Release

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

