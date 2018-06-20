Gulfstream Promotes Mike Killingsworth to Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Agency Licensing

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Gulfstream is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Killingsworth to Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Agency Licensing. In this leadership position, Mr. Killingsworth will spearhead business development initiatives, lead sales, marketing and agency licensing functions, and cultivate strong agency relationships while supporting Gulfstream’s mission to provide exceptional service and coverage to its policyholders.

A proven leader and market strategist, Mr. Killingsworth has over fifteen years of experience in the Property and Casualty insurance industry. Mr. Killingsworth joined Gulfstream in August 2016 as Director of Sales, and was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Sales in May 2017. Prior to Gulfstream, Mr. Killingsworth served as the Senior Territory Manager at Safeco. Mr. Killingsworth also has experience working at GMAC Insurance and Allstate Insurance.

“It is a pleasure to promote Mike to this new role and work alongside him while driving Gulfstream’s short- and long-term business initiatives,” said Nan Brunson, President & CEO of Gulfstream. “Mike has strong sales & marketing experience in our industry, particularly in the southeastern and coastal markets, and is highly regarded by Gulfstream’s agents, partners, and his fellow team members. By fostering strong relationships with our agents and key partners, I am confident that Mike will help take Gulfstream to the next level.”

In addition to his experience in working for national insurance carriers, Mr. Killingsworth started his career in the insurance industry as a life insurance agent. In 2004, Mr. Killingsworth opened a captive insurance agency and built it from the ground up. After selling his agency, Mr. Killingsworth became a partner in an organization that specialized in helping injured worker compensation claimants return to work. Mr. Killingsworth’s experience as a former agent and business owner puts him in a unique position to effectively lead Gulfstream’s sales organization and spearhead its growth initiatives, as well as understand the evolving needs of agents and policyholders.

About Gulfstream

Gulfstream Property and Casualty Insurance Company, a Florida-domiciled company, offers homeowners, condominium - unit owners, renters and dwelling fire insurance coverage. Currently, Gulfstream insures approximately 86,000 homes throughout the Gulf Coast. Gulfstream has earned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. For more information, please visit www.gspcic.com.

