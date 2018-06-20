Ronnoco Launches New Summer Beverage Line

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Ronnoco – a complete beverage solutions provider for convenience store, foodservice, office customers and more – is delivering an assortment of new flavors to beat the summer heat with flavor-infused lemonade, sweet tea and cold brew coffee. These refreshing new beverage options include:

Ronnoco's new Wild Blueberry Cold Brew Coffee offers a unique flavor profile designed to appeal to coffee and non-coffee drinkers alike. (Photo: Business Wire)

Camellia’s Sweet Brew Strawberry Mango and Tropical Sweet Brew Tea; Camellia’s Fifty-Fifty Sweet Brew Tea/Lemonade; Ready-to-serve Strawberry Lemonade; Ronnoco’s Wild Blueberry flavored Cold Brew Coffee

“When the heat of summer hits, consumers crave cool and refreshing flavors,” said Dan Pabst, specialty coffee consultant, Ronnoco Coffee Co. “Our new fruit-forward teas and coffees have the perfect balance of the familiar with the adventurous and give retailers easy-to-prepare and highly sought-after alternatives to carbonated soft drinks, which have experienced a decline in recent years.”

Camellia’s new flavored sweet brew tea now comes in an easy-to-use, pre-sweetened filter bag, which combines tea and pure cane sugar in one convenient set-up. Each pre-portioned tea bag brews 1.5 gallons. The addition of new flavors, Strawberry Mango, Tropical, and Fifty/Fifty – an iced tea-lemonade blend – combined with Black Raspberry, Peach Mango and Watermelon doubles the company’s flavored sweet tea options for summer 2018.

The new Wild Blueberry Cold Brew Coffee features Ronnoco's specialty coffee, specifically roasted and pre-portioned for cold brew to produce a superior beverage that extracts the ideal flavors and aromas from the coffee and results in a rich, smooth profile.

“Cold brew coffee has experienced a surge in consumer interest, so we aimed to provide retailers a unique flavor profile to appeal to more customers,” said Pabst. “A cool, refreshing summer flavor, the Wild Blueberry Cold Brew Coffee will entice coffee enthusiasts and even non-coffee drinkers to beat the summer heat and try something new.”

In addition, Ronnoco provides retailers with its patent-pending Cold Brew dispenser featuring two chambers: one chamber uses ice to melt slowly into the coffee to cool and dilute to the proper flavor profile, and the other chamber uses ice to keep the finished product cold over time. This dispenser works with customer’s existing coffee equipment and brews more than 1 gallon of iced coffee in under five minutes.

Ronnoco-distributed, ready-to-serve lemonade has become a summer favorite with its perfect balance of not-too-sweet, not-too-tart flavor. With the addition of its new Strawberry Lemonade, retailers can offer customers a fresh take on a summer classic.

As a complete beverage solutions provider, Ronnoco offers a wide array of beverage options and marketing capabilities, including point of sale signage, graphics and marketing collateral. Ronnoco’s dedicated team of specialty-beverage experts also offers retailers training and insights to help grow their businesses. For more info, visit www.ronnoco.com.

About Ronnoco Coffee

Ronnoco Coffee LLC roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under five primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments.

Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 30 states.

Ronnoco Coffee LLC is jointly owned by Huron Capital Partners and Ronnoco management. Huron Capital has raised more than $1.8 billion in capital for equity investments in private companies, where it seeks to partner with management teams to grow their business.

