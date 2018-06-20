Taipei imposes most fines among six municipalities for abandoning pets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—According to a Taipei’s Animal Protection Office (APO) press release on Monday, Taipei topped Taiwan’s six municipalities in fines imposed on pet abandonment between 2015 and May 2018, doling out fines totaling NT$ 1,955,000 on 64 confirmed pet abandonment cases during the period.

The APO said the penalty for owners confirmed to have abandoned their pet is NT$30,000 or higher, adding that severe cases may be slapped with a penalty of at least NT$50,000 and may be banned from keeping pets for life.

The agency said many of the owners who have abandoned pets are financially strapped. As of the end of April 2018, among the 50 offenders with outstanding fines, 46 of them had annual income less than NT$50,000. The minimum monetary penalties were usually imposed to this group of offenders, the APO said, adding that even so the agency would resort to compulsory implementation and conduct regular property inspections to heighten enforcement.

The agency said it had raised the threshold for dis-ownership application, including raising the fee to between NT$4,800 and NT$10,000 and requiring photos of the pets so APO personnel can post them on the animal adoption website, hoping owners to give a second thought before giving up their pets.

The agency also called on members of the public to report incidents of animal mistreatment.