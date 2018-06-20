Russia defense chief: Weapons in Crimea can repel any attack

MOSCOW (AP) — Amid tensions between Russia and the West, the Russian defense minister has warned that weapons deployed to Crimea are capable of fending off any attack.

Speaking at a meeting with top military officers in Crimea, Sergei Shoigu said "the high-tech weapons systems don't leave a single chance to a potential adversary who might dare to encroach on the Russian territory."

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, causing serious strains in relations with the West. To reassure its eastern members, NATO has moved its forces and infrastructure closer to the border with Russia.

Shoigu on Wednesday pointed at NATO's buildup in the east as a security threat. He also cited the modernization of U.S. nuclear weapons in Europe and U.S.-led missile defense developments as other challenges to Russia's security.