Olympic Gold Medalists to Serve as Ambassadors and Spokespeople for Comcast Corporate Values Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Comcast today announced a multi-year partnership with 2018 Olympic gold medalists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando to serve as ambassadors and spokespeople for the company’s corporate values initiatives, a commitment to a series of efforts that includes: volunteerism and community service programs like Comcast Cares Day; improved internet access and digital literacy training for low-income Americans; education and mentorship for young people; and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, including gender equity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005631/en/

Comcast announced a partnership with Olympians to serve as ambassadors and spokespeople for the company’s corporate values initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

The details of the new partnership were announced today by Comcast Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer David L. Cohen and coincided with the release of Comcast’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report and the company’s Diversity and Inclusion 2018 Report.

“At the core of our corporate values initiatives is the belief that we have a responsibility to give back to the communities we serve,” said Cohen. “As two young role models and leaders who also are fierce advocates for equality, female empowerment and inclusion, and giving back to communities, Jocelyne and Monique are perfectly suited to help us spread the word about our impact on the places where our employees, customers, and partners live and work.”

The Lamoureux twins were instrumental in helping Team USA defeat Canada for the gold medal in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea – the United States’ first gold in 20 years – and are six-time world champions with two previous silver medals at the 2014 and 2010 Olympics. They are also passionate advocates for gender equity – in pay and in overall opportunity. Starting in 2014, the Lamoureux twins were leaders in the U.S. national team’s fight for fair and equal treatment by USA Hockey, including more equitable support as compared to the men’s hockey team and more funding for girl’s youth hockey programs. In March 2017, two days before the 2017 World Championships were scheduled to start in the United States, the women’s hockey team and USA Hockey were able to reach a historic agreement.

“Comcast’s corporate values initiatives align perfectly with our own personal agenda,” said Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. “We’re looking forward to getting into the community, meeting with young people, and helping them understand the importance of equitable treatment and its impact on future generations.”

“We’ve had the opportunity to see and hear about a lot of companies’ commitment to giving back,” said Monique Lamoureux-Morando. “But the scale and commitment that Comcast NBCUniversal brings to its programs is amazing. We are so thrilled to be a part of this effort.”

Comcast was just named to “The Civic 50,” which recognizes the most community-minded companies in the nation, by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. And the company ranked #1 on Fortune’s list of Best Workplaces for Diversity.

Over the course of the next year, the Lamoureux twins will participate in a series of events and activities as part of their new partnership with Comcast. They recently joined the "Know Your Value" platform, an NBC News digital media platform that supports women to advocate for their value that was founded by Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” The twins also will help put a spotlight on one of the company’s signature programs – Internet Essentials – by participating in a series of back-to-school events later this year in cities like Camden, NJ; Jacksonville, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Savannah, GA; Seattle, WA; Twin Cities, MN; and Washington, D.C.

As part of its effort to promote equal opportunities for all in its own workforce, Comcast publishes an annual diversity and inclusion report, sharing information about workforce, governance, procurement, programming, and community impact. According to this year’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity and Inclusion reports, Comcast:

Provided approximately $470 million in cash and in-kind contributions to nearly 5,000 nonprofit organizations At year end 2017, women or people of color made up 61% of the company’s overall workforce Hired over 15,000 military community members since 2010 Helped more than 4 million individuals access low-cost internet service at home through Internet Essentials , the nation's largest and most comprehensive high-speed Internet adoption program During the company’s 17 th annual Comcast Cares Day , more than 115,000 Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners spent nearly 700,000 hours volunteering at over 1,200 projects in 23 countries around the world

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts.

Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005631/en/

CONTACT: Comcast

Steven Restivo, 215-286-3507

Steven_Restivo@comcast.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN HOCKEY ENTERTAINMENT OTHER SPORTS TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS PHILANTHROPY CHILDREN PARENTING TEENS OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER SPORTS FAMILY

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005631/en