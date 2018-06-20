Carvana Opens the Country's Largest Car Vending Machine in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, today launched its largest Car Vending Machine to date, located in the company’s hometown, Tempe, Ariz. Standing nine stories high, the all-glass tower holds up to 34 vehicles and provides a fun, unique way to pick up vehicles purchased on Carvana.com. This is the company’s third Car Vending Machine launch this month, marking the 12 th location overall. Tempe joins 11 other cities across the country that are home to Carvana Car Vending Machines: Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville (Tenn.), Raleigh (N.C.), Charlotte (N.C.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Tampa (Fla.), Orlando (Fla.) and Washington, D.C.

Carvana has launched its 12th Car Vending Machine, located in Tempe, Ariz. The largest to date, standing 9 stories high and holding up to 34 vehicles, it joins counterparts in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville (Tenn.), Raleigh (N.C.), Charlotte (N.C.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Tampa (Fla.), Orlando (Fla.) and Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers who visit Carvana.com from home or on the go via their mobile device can shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as 10 minutes. Upon arriving at the Car Vending Machine, customers receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the vending process and transport the car into the delivery bay. The pickup process typically takes only minutes, compared to hours haggling at the dealership. Every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the chance to see if the vehicle really fits their life. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident, and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Since its founding in Phoenix in 2012, Carvana has grown its presence in the Valley of the Sun. Last year alone, Carvana opened its new headquarters in Tempe, began offering free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Phoenix metro residents, and opened its newest inspection and perfection center in nearby Tolleson, creating hundreds of jobs in the area.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a part of the metro Phoenix community,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Opening our largest Car Vending Machine to date in the city that shares our headquarters means so much to us. We’re excited that our hometown and many of our employees can continue to enjoy the new way to buy a car, now with the unique vending machine experience we’re known for.”

Located at 707 E. Gilbert Drive – off Scottsdale Road, just north of the loop 202 – the Tempe Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers. For customers that live outside of the Phoenix metro area but would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

