RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Samsung Electronics America Inc., announced that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in a new color in the U.S., Sunrise Gold, starting June 24. Consumers will be able to purchase the new Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com and Samsung.com. In addition to Sunrise Gold, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are also available in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005299/en/

Galaxy S9 and S9+ Sunrise Gold Arrive in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Whether you’re taking pictures at the beach, or watching movies on a long flight, your phone is essential for the summer. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver the performance you want and need, and the new Sunrise Gold color gives you another option to showcase your personal style,” said Justin Denison, senior vice president, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the fastest smartphones on the market so you can download movies in a snap, their cameras take great photos any time of the day and with expandable storage, you can keep, capture and share all your favorite content.”

With smartphone usage increasing 42 percent during the summer 1, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver on the features consumers want most in a smartphone:

Fastest Performance: According to recent data from Ookla 2, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the highest performing smartphones on the market with the fastest download speeds —37 percent faster than the Apple iPhone X 3. With access to carriers’ fastest network speeds, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are perfect for downloading movies for long trips and sharing photos from amazing vacations. Premium Camera: The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are loaded with Samsung’s best camera yet, which features a revolutionary Dual Aperture 4 that self-adapts between ƒ2.4 and ƒ1.5 apertures. Because the camera adjusts to different lighting conditions, just like the human eye, photos of a sunny afternoon at the beach will look just as good as photos of an evening around the campfire. Memory Options: The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are built to keep up with all of consumers’ summer activities. With on-board storage of up to 256GB 5, and expandable storage 6 of up to 400GB, users can fill up on videos, music and more, and never run out of space. Galaxy Foundation: The Galaxy S9 and S9+ signature design and engineering touches—such as IP68 water and dust resistance 7 and Infinity Display 8, which features an adaptive contrast enhancement for use even in direct sunlight—are perfect for the summer. With all-day battery life 9, Knox security and fast charging 10, consumers can use their phone from day to night without any worry. And thanks to stereo speakers and a headphone jack, they can listen to the song of the summer, all summer long.

Starting June 24, the Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 will be available for a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $719.99 (64GB), $769.99 * (128GB) and $839.99 * (256GB) and the Galaxy S9+ will run $839.99 (64GB), $889.99 * (128GB) and $959.99 * (256GB). Additionally, for a limited time, consumers can save up to $400 when they trade-in their phone for an Unlocked Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 or S9+ on Samsung.com 11. At Best Buy, consumers can save up to $300 on select carrier models 12.

*Higher storage capacities available for unlocked devices only.

All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.

For more information about the Galaxy S9 and S9+ visit www.samsung.com/galaxy.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

________________________________________

1Edelman Intelligence conducted N=1,000 online interviews of smartphone owners on behalf of Samsung between June 23-25, 2017. The margin of error is +/3% for the study, larger for subgroups.

2Analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for iPhone X/8/7 for Feb–April 2018 comparing mean download speeds weighted averages on major nationwide carriers’ 4G LTE network results.

3Analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Feb–April 2018 comparing mean download speeds weighted averages on major nationwide carriers’ 4G LTE network results.

4Dual Aperture is installed on the rear camera (Galaxy S9) and rear wide-angle camera (Galaxy S9+).

5User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

6MicroSD card sold separately.

7Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

8Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners,

9Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary.Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns.

10Fast charging requires Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) or Quick Charge 2.0-compatible charger to work.

11Terms and conditions apply, visit

12Terms and conditions apply and may vary by carrier.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005299/en/

CONTACT: Edelman (on behalf of Samsung Electronics America)

Jordan Guthmann, +1 512-634-3673

Jordan.Guthmann@edelman.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TELECOMMUNICATIONS PHOTOGRAPHY MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005299/en