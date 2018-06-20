QMA accelerates brand growth; hires Lee Shapcott as global chief marketing officer

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Lee Shapcott will join QMA as global chief marketing officer, dedicated to building upon the strength and reputation of the QMA brand as the company continues to focus on its global growth. QMA, with approximately $128 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018, is the quantitative equity and global multi-asset solutions business of PGIM Inc., the $1 trillion-plus global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ).

Shapcott, formerly global head of marketing and senior vice president for AllianceBernstein (AB), will be based in QMA’s corporate headquarters of Newark, N.J., reporting to Adam Broder, head of global distribution, beginning on July 9. He is the latest hire by Broder, who continues to build out the firm’s global capabilities in sales, client service, marketing and consultant relations. Broder was hired in October 2017 by QMA’s chief executive officer and chairman, Andrew Dyson, who joined the firm in April 2017 with a mandate to expand QMA’s global presence while leveraging the full scale of PGIM.

“QMA’s continued global growth will be accelerated by forward-thinking leaders such as Lee who was at the forefront of grasping the importance of digital evolution to our industry,” said Broder. “Lee’s experience in strategic global branding and marketing with the knowledge of how to harness digital platforms will further build QMA’s abilities to reach institutional investors, consultants and other key stakeholders on a global basis.”

Shapcott joined AB as a production manager in January 2008 and quickly rose through the ranks, building the asset manager’s digital capabilities while lowering operating costs. He played a key role in expanding the company’s reach using a data-driven approach and a comprehensive digital and social marketing strategy in priority markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Germany and the U.S. Before joining AB, Shapcott was a production editor for The Financial Times, and led the effort to bring the global financial newspaper into the digital age. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Leeds Metropolitan University and an NCTJ journalism certificate from Cornwall College.

About QMA

QMA, the quantitative equity and global multi-asset solutions business of PGIM, applies a disciplined, research-driven approach that seeks to identify and capture alpha opportunities and combines factor exposures to create diversified, risk-aware strategies designed for long-term, consistent performance.

Founded in 1975, QMA manages portfolios for a worldwide institutional client base, including corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, multi-employer pension plans, and sub-advisory accounts for other financial services companies. As of March 31, 2018, QMA had approximately $128 billion in assets under management.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 15 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM Inc., the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. PGIM Inc.’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 16 countries across five continents. For more information, please visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about PGIM Inc., please visit pgim.com. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

