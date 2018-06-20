Pepto-Bismol Releases Updated Formula to Celebrate 99th Anniversary

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--For nearly a century, Pepto-Bismol has stood for relief of stomach troubles. To celebrate its 99th anniversary, the iconic brand is excited to introduce a new formula that features Ultra Coat technology. The new formula is still the go-to relief medicine by calming and soothing your stomach.

The new Ultra Coat technology relieves an upset stomach by providing a protective coating on the stomach lining that soothes irritation and provides fast relief from upset stomach and indigestion. The go-to “pink stuff” can be taken for diarrhea, travelers' diarrhea or an upset stomach due to overindulgence in food and drink, including: Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach, Diarrhea. Do those five symptoms sound familiar and perhaps strike a nostalgic chord? To accompany the new formula, Pepto-Bismol is also rolling out a hot new version of its iconic 5-symptom jingle.

Pepto-Bismol was first introduced in 1919 to treat a variety of stomach symptoms and has continued to provide reliable relief for generations since then. The new formula and improved coating retains all of the efficacy of the previous formulas which has made Pepto-Bismol a go-to reliever for stomach troubles for so many decades.

“For a brand to make it to 99 years is a milestone worth celebrating, and in true Pepto fashion, we didn’t want to wait until 100 to have all the fun!” said Dave Tomasi, Brand Franchise Director, North America Digestive Wellness. “We continue to look for innovative ways to help relieve upset stomachs and this new formula is proof of that commitment.”

Don’t get caught unprepared with any of the five symptoms and make sure you’ve always got Pepto-Bismol in your medicine cabinet or in your bag for easy access to Ultra Coating relief. Take Pepto-Bismol as soon as you start to experience symptoms of overindulgence including nausea, heartburn, indigestion, and upset stomach or diarrhea. The #1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand for stomach upset has you covered for #PinkRelief.

