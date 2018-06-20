BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Invicro LLC, and Ambry Genetics, both Konica Minolta precision medicine companies and leading providers of quantitative biomarker and genomic profiling services, today announced the hiring of Dr. Kenneth Bloom as Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Pathology and Genomic Services.

Invicro and Ambry Genetics Appoint Dr. Kenneth Bloom as Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Pathology and Genomic Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Bloom has more than 30 years of clinical and business experience in pathology, oncology, telemedicine, and bioinformatics. Dr. Bloom will help expand, strengthen and commercialize the full-suite of precision medicine capabilities offered within the pathology and genomics markets for Invicro and Ambry Genetics.

“I’m excited to have Ken join the leadership team as we expand our pathology and genomics services,” says Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Invicro. “The precision medicine market is rapidly advancing. Konica Minolta has developed a novel labeling technology that has the potential to revolutionize immunohistochemistry and Ken’s vast experience will greatly compliment Konica Minolta’s precision medicine drug discovery and clinical services.”

Prior to joining Invicro, Dr. Bloom was President and Head of Oncology and Immunotherapy for Human Longevity Inc., where his team developed and commercialized an industry leading cancer exome product and commercialized a technique for validating neoantigens predicted from sequencing. Previously, Dr. Bloom served as Chief Medical Officer of In Vitro Diagnostics, Life Sciences at GE, where he oversaw Medical Affairs, Pathology Services, and Research and Development. In addition, Dr. Bloom served as President and CEO of the medical group of Clarient Pathology Services.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Ken as we continue to expand both our germline and somatic genomic service offerings,” states Aaron Elliott, Ph.D., CEO of Ambry Genetics. “Ken’s strong leadership and established track record in the clinical services space will enable us to provide new innovative genomic offerings with Ambry’s best-in-class quality.”

Dr. Bloom was instrumental to the business strategy that evolved Clarient from a start-up to the acquisition by GE. Prior to his industry experience, Dr. Bloom spent 15 years within the academic field holding various appointed positions including Director of Laboratory Operations and Chief Information Officer of the Rush Cancer Institute, Clinical Professor of Pathology at University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine; and Associate Professor of Pathology at Rush Medical College.

“This is an exciting time to join the team,” stated Dr. Bloom. “I’m confident with the backing of Konica Minolta’s advanced pathology technologies, Invicro’s innovative imaging solutions, and Ambry Genetics advanced genomic services, we will make great strides in helping our customers advance their drug discovery research and targeted therapy development projects. I look forward to making a significant contribution to this venture.”

Dr. Bloom received his MD from Rush Medical College and his BA from Grinnell College.

About Invicro

Based in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides a full range of image informatics, engineering and operational services. Originally focused on imaging in discovery phase, in 2016 Invicro expanded its offering in clinical phase research with the acquisition of Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, followed by the acquisition of Imanova and CORE Clinical in 2017. Now through preclinical and clinical divisions, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in imaging quantitative biomarkers. The successful integration of the discovery and clinical teams onto Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, has inspired a strong and growing presence in the market. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Ambry Genetics

Ambry Genetics is a leader in clinical diagnostic and software solutions, combining both to offer the most comprehensive genetic testing menu in the industry. Ambry is both College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified. As part of the Konica Minolta family, Ambry is responsibly applying new technologies to the clinical molecular diagnostics market to bring about precision medicine. For more information about Ambry Genetics, visit www.ambrygen.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers, and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

