El Jimador Tequila Chooses Thinfilm’s NFC Mobile Marketing Solution to Amplify Its “Soccer Moments” Marketing Campaign

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced el Jimador tequila as a new customer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005184/en/

El Jimador will use Thinfilm’s complete NFC mobile marketing solution to enhance marketing efforts for its summer soccer campaign. (Photo: Thinfilm)

El Jimador – a leading tequila brand of Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned companies in the wine and spirits industry – will use Thinfilm’s complete NFC mobile marketing solution to enhance marketing efforts for its summer soccer campaign. El Jimador sponsored the Mexican National Soccer team’s 2018 US tour.

The six-figure unit, in-market deployment – consisting of a combination of “smart” bottles and “connected” coasters – is a key component of el Jimador’s omnichannel “Soccer Moments” campaign. It is believed to be the industry’s largest NFC-related activation ever for a tequila brand.

In collaboration with Thinfilm, el Jimador incorporated NFC tags in custom bottle-neckers and branded coasters. When tapped with a smartphone in-store, at home, or on the go, el Jimador customers can instantly submit their favorite soccer story for a chance to win $25,000, custom jerseys, and other prizes. The NFC tags fully integrate with Thinfilm’s CNECT™ Cloud Platform and enable el Jimador marketers to view real-time tapping activity, analyze campaign performance, and uncover actionable insights.

Beginning in June, the connected el Jimador bottles and coasters will be distributed through select retail outlets, bars, and restaurants across the United States.

“Our Soccer Moments campaign is connecting us with consumers who are both fans of soccer and fans of the el Jimador brand,” said Ed Carias, Senior Brand Manager for el Jimador tequila at Brown-Forman. “By leveraging the smartphone that most of us carry today, Thinfilm’s NFC solution significantly extends our ability to establish those connections, build lasting consumer relationships, and drive the success of the el Jimador brand.”

Following its Soccer Moments promotion, el Jimador plans to use Thinfilm’s NFC mobile marketing solution in a “Day of the Dead” campaign this coming October.

“It has become increasingly common for leading brands like el Jimador to position NFC as a key enabler within major omnichannel marketing initiatives,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “The Soccer Moments campaign is a perfect example, and we’re excited to work closely with the el Jimador and Brown-Forman teams to make it a great success.”

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is enabling the Internet of Everything through our NFC (near field communications) solutions. We provide consumer-focused NFC mobile marketing as well as industrial and supply chain solutions, including blockchain applications. Thinfilm provides end-to-end support throughout the entire process. This starts with the manufacturing of NFC tags through our ground-breaking, roll-to-roll printed electronics production process, integration support to get those tags on physical objects, and our CNECT™ cloud-based software platform which captures data and provides actionable insights into consumer behavior and business logistics.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com.

About el Jimador

From Casa Herradura, established in 1870, el Jimador is a premium 100% blue agave tequila. The name el Jimador honors the men who harvest the locally grown agave with great pride and care. To learn more about el Jimador, visit www.eljimador.com.

Enjoy 100% Responsibly. Tequila el Jimador, 40% Alc. by Vol., Imported by Brown-Forman, Louisville, KY ©2018

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005184/en/

CONTACT: For more information on Thinfilm please contact:

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Bill Cummings, +1 408-503-7312

SVP Corporate Communications

bill.cummings@thinfilmNFC.com

or

For more information on Brown-Forman please contact:

Brown-Forman Corporation

Mariana Esquinca, +1 502-774-4354

Global PR Manager – Tequilas

mariana_esquinca@b-f.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES MEXICO EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA NORWAY KENTUCKY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SOFTWARE SEMICONDUCTOR MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING WINE & SPIRITS CONSUMER SPORTS

SOURCE: Thin Film Electronics ASA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/20/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/20/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005184/en