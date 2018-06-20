AgigA Tech Granted Patent for Memory Module Reference Voltage Switching Circuit

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--AgigA Tech, Inc., a leading provider of high-speed, high-density, battery-free non-volatile memory solutions and a subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corp., today announced the issuance of United States Patent No. 9,972,365 relating to reference voltage switching circuitry for Dual-Inline Memory Modules, or DIMMs. This recently issued patent brings AgigA Tech’s portfolio total to 21 patents granted in the U.S. and 3 in China.

Since the company’s inception more than 10 years ago, AgigA Tech has built up the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of patents related to hybrid non-volatile RAM. As a result of this early pioneering work on the emerging non-volatile DIMM, or NVDIMM, technology standard, AgigA holds several patents fundamental to the base technology.

“As a key developer of NVDIMM technology, it is critical for AgigA to build up a strong IP and patent portfolio not only for ourselves, but for our customers and partners as well,” said Ron Sartore, president and CEO of AgigA Tech. “This latest patent, although more subtle in nature than our other key patents, is important to meet the high-performance design requirements of persistent memory modules, including NVDIMM-N.”

The NVDIMM-N standard defined by JEDEC offers a new class of non-volatile memory developed to meet the need for higher-performance persistent memory for enterprise-class storage and server applications, providing the low latency and nearly infinite endurance of DRAM, along with the non-volatility of Flash. Enterprise and data center applications were previously constrained by the higher latency of existing storage solutions such as SSDs, but they are now able to remove a significant system bottleneck with the deployment of NVDIMM-N solutions in their storage hierarchy.

About AgigA Tech, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, AgigA Tech is a leading developer of high-speed, high-density, battery-free non-volatile memory solutions, and an early pioneer in the development of NVDIMM technology. The company's flagship AGIGARAM product family represents a new class of non-volatile memory created to address the fundamental need for higher-density, higher-performance memory in enterprise-class applications. AGIGARAM integrates NAND Flash, DRAM and an ultracapacitor power source into an innovative, highly-reliable non-volatile memory subsystem that can deliver unlimited read/write performance at the fastest DRAM speeds, while also safely backing up all data when power is interrupted. AgigA Tech is a subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. The company’s products are available worldwide through the Cypress sales force and its distributor partners. More information on the company is available at www.agigatech.com.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

