Xerox Innovation Brings Vibrant Colors and Interactive Musical Posters to the Forefront at the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--With the cool sounds of jazz floating through the hot summer air, patrons will get an up-close and personal look at Xerox (NYSE: XRX) innovation in action at this year’s Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Club passes will be printed with the vibrant colors of the recently launched Xerox Iridesse™ Production Press – the only digital press that can print metallic, color and clear dry ink in a single pass. New this year, the club passes will be personalized with a patron’s name and photograph. The personalization is made possible through the company’s XMPie ® software. The club passes will also have special security features incorporating infrared and microtext specialty printing to protect against counterfeit tickets.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be the interactive musical posters hung on buildings, alongside stages and in the merchandise tent on festival grounds. Printed on Xerox’s iGen5 presses, the posters highlight the different genres of music featured at the festival: cool, funk, groovy, jive and soul. The prints come alive through electronic elements that create music as patrons touch the guitars, keyboards or drums on each poster.

The “funk” poster has an extra treat, offering augmented reality viewing of the musical instruments. Patrons will need to download the Blippar app prior to virtually interacting with the posters. ( Apple; Android )

“The interactive musical posters truly demonstrate the intersection of the physical and digital worlds,” said Toni Clayton-Hine, chief marketing officer, Xerox. “The Jazz Festival is such an exciting environment, and we love being able to give patrons something fun to interact with that has been inspired by Xerox technology.”

Xerox is also bringing back the “selfie-stage”, a personalized photo opportunity on Jazz Street next to the merchandise tent. After the photo is taken, attendees automatically receive an email prompt to print their photo using the company’s Mobile Print App. The photo will be printed on one of Xerox’s ConnectKey ® devices, and can be picked up in the merchandise tent.

Xerox has been the title sponsor of the Rochester International Jazz Festival for the last 10 years.

