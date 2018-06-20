Andaz Brand Debuts (ANDAZ)RED Suite in London Designed by Sir Terence Conran of Conran and Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--The Andaz brand announced today its latest collaboration with (RED) – the AIDS organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver – the launch of a custom suite at Andaz London Liverpool Street personally designed by Sir Terence Conran, founder of acclaimed architecture and interior design firm, Conran and Partners. The (ANDAZ) RED Suite is available to book beginning June 22, 2018, with a portion of each booking going directly to support (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. Development of the 900 square foot suite (80 square meters) follows a larger renovation of the hotel’s 267 guestrooms in 2017, completed by the team at Conran and Partners.

(ANDAZ)RED suite at Andaz London Liverpool Street. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bringing in the local neighborhood and culture to the guest experience through design and experiences is what the Andaz brand is all about,” said Heather Geisler, vice president, global brands and field marketing for Hyatt. “Launching the (ANDAZ) RED Suite in London not only celebrates our continued collaboration with (RED) but also gives us an opportunity to bring to life the city’s rich art history and storied culture through Sir Terence Conran’s inspired design.”

“We’re thrilled to offer the (ANDAZ) RED Suite—one we see as an experience all its own,” said Andaz London Liverpool Street General Manager, Otto Steenbeek. “It’s been an honor working with Sir Terence Conran to create this expertly curated space reflecting the spirit of East London, while giving our guests an opportunity to benefit the lives of others through their travels.”

The Andaz brand launched 11 years ago with Andaz London Liverpool Street. Leveraging the hotel’s largest suite, the design includes custom-made cabinets, bedside and dressing tables, Eames and Karusselli lounge chairs (Sir Terence’s favorite seating) and a replica of the coffee table Sir Terence designed for his own home.

“The Great Eastern Hotel, as this hotel was once known, was my first big hotel project, so it has been a dream for me to be involved with the building once again,” said Sir Terence Conran. “I am proud to have collaborated with the Andaz brand and (RED) on a suite design that will give guests a great deal of pleasure while doing a great deal of good in the world. Through carefully curated and commissioned artwork and photography by local artists, we injected the vibrant and creative vibe of East London into the suite and mixed in contemporary hotel design with a domestic feel.”

The room layout was adjusted to create a living and dining area as well as a separate bedroom, while introducing finishes and furniture to distinctly set it apart from both other hotel experiences in the area and the recently redesigned Andaz rooms. The suite’s bathroom includes black Dornbracht brassware and basins by Laufen. It also houses a double vanity unit in marble, a freestanding Laufen bath and heated floors. The room design also references (RED) with one of the Karuselli chairs upholstered in red leather, a bright magenta sofa, and red glass bedside lamps.

“After the success of our first (ANDAZ) RED Suite designed by Jonathan Adler at Andaz West Hollywood, we were excited to bring this experience to international travelers and show them that staying at a hotel can now be both personally rewarding and a powerful force in changing people’s lives,” said Deb Dugan, (RED)’s CEO. “Collaborating with the Andaz brand once again felt like a natural next step in our approach of engaging and giving back to local communities worldwide.”

The suite will also feature portraits by British portrait and fashion photographer Rankin. Each portrait tells the story of how (RED) funds were put to work on the ground, showcasing mothers and children in Africa who have thrived because of the (RED) funds from partners like the Andaz brand.

A special cabinet designed by Sir Terence contains a selection of (RED) products available for purchase ranging from $19-$315 (£14-£300). With each purchase, guests will provide an additional donation to (RED). The selection currently includes: (BEATS) RED Beats Pill+, (ALESSI) RED Anna G Corkscrew, (S’WELL) RED bottle, (LE CREUSET) RED Salt and Pepper Mill, and a (VESPA) RED helmet and mug.

As part of the first collaboration of its kind between a hotel brand and (RED), this suite is the latest in a series of activations since 2017, including the first-ever (ANDAZ) RED Suite at Andaz West Hollywood designed by Jonathan Adler; (ANDAZ) RED Cabanas at five Andaz properties worldwide; and a breakfast promotion at Andaz properties in North America to raise funds for (RED)’s fight.

For more information about Andaz London Liverpool Street and its (ANDAZ) RED Suite, please visit: Hyatt.com/AndazRED

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and /or one or more of its affiliates.

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, Andaz hotels weave the sights, sounds and tastes of their surroundings into each property for an experience that truly immerses guests in the eclectic culture of each local destination. Through personalized, unscripted service, Andaz hotels create a barrier-free environment where guests are encouraged to explore their personal sense of style and become inspired by the spirit of the culture around them. Seventeen Andaz hotels are currently open: Andaz 5th Avenue and Andaz Wall Street in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea, Andaz Ottawa Byward Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, and Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

About (RED)®

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world’s most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Proud Partners include: Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Claro, The Coca-Cola Company, MCM, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks and Telcel. (RED) Special Edition partners include: aden+anais, Alessi, ALEX AND ANI, Andaz, Baxter of California, Bombas, Fatboy USA, Fully, Girl Skateboards, Le Creuset, Nickelodeon, Mophie, S’well, Wanderlust and Vespa.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $500 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted more than 110 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

About Conran and Partners

Conran and Partners are a collaborative design studio working across Architecture and Interiors. Based in London, they were founded by Sir Terence Conran over thirty years ago, the practice works across all sectors specializing in residential and hospitality design. Conran and Partners redesigned the 267 guest rooms at Andaz London Liverpool Street which opened in 2017 in the first major overhaul of the rooms since unveiling their original design for the hotel twenty years ago when Andaz was known as the ‘Great Eastern Hotel’. Conran and Partners have designed the interiors for some of the world’s most prestigious destination restaurants, such as London’s Royal Exchange, Skylon and Bluebird, as well as the acclaimed Hong Kong Club in Hong Kong, Gustavinos in New York and German Gymnasium in London’s Kings Cross. The practice is well established in Asia having designed many iconic projects such as Roppongi Hills Residences, Futako Tamagawa, Niki Club, Hotel Icon and the Mandarin Oriental Bar + Grill HK. Most recently the practice completed the 288 rooms of the QO Hotel in Amsterdam which opened earlier this year and the interior design of The House Hotel and Residence in Istanbul, an innovative mixed-use development comprising 51 hotel rooms and 155 residences with shared communal facilities. They are currently working on the full interior design scope for two new Park Hyatt Hotel projects in Jakarta and Auckland, which include F+B and spa facilities. Conran and Partners are also responsible for the 226-room PURO Kraków Kazmierz Hotel in Poland which opens this summer. www.conranandpartners.com @WeAreConran

