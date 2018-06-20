Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;SW;19;82%;80%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;43;30;Sunny and very warm;42;31;W;12;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;Sunny and breezy;31;20;W;32;46%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;24;18;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;ENE;16;67%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with clearing;23;13;Cooler;16;12;NW;31;69%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;Some sun, a shower;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;16;10;SSW;15;75%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and nice;36;24;SSW;13;14%;13%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Nice with some sun;24;14;Increasing clouds;28;16;SW;19;35%;55%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Warm with some sun;29;16;ENE;10;58%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;S;14;42%;12%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;13;11;A little a.m. rain;14;7;SSE;22;64%;56%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;42;27;Sunny and breezy;40;27;WNW;27;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;24;High clouds;33;24;SSW;8;68%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;WSW;16;75%;73%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;34;27;WSW;13;66%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and delightful;27;20;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;WSW;14;60%;5%;11

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;36;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;24;W;15;38%;26%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A t-storm in spots;31;19;SE;8;56%;75%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;10;W;24;56%;76%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;Mostly cloudy;18;8;ESE;12;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;24;10;Nice with sunshine;24;10;E;13;58%;28%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny;30;19;A strong t-storm;31;14;NW;13;57%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny, cooler;17;8;NNW;19;59%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;32;19;An afternoon shower;30;19;ENE;10;62%;61%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Abundant sunshine;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;31;15;SW;11;49%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;18;13;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;SW;18;56%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;17;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NNW;8;40%;72%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;20;Partly sunny;29;19;WNW;14;54%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and hot;39;27;ENE;11;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;An afternoon shower;16;11;N;21;68%;74%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SSE;6;65%;65%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;36;29;Partly sunny, warm;38;29;SSW;19;53%;65%;11

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;21;18;Partly sunny;22;17;ENE;15;80%;81%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;Spotty showers;30;25;SW;22;81%;100%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;23;13;A shower or two;18;12;W;23;54%;68%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;Nice with sunshine;28;24;WSW;14;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;36;27;S;10;62%;60%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;A morning t-storm;30;22;SSE;20;82%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Clouding up;42;31;Hazy sun and hot;42;31;ENE;9;34%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;12;Lots of sun, nice;30;15;E;12;36%;16%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;29;A strong t-storm;37;28;S;18;66%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;Inc. clouds;32;24;SE;8;64%;42%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;16;6;Partly sunny;16;6;NW;22;55%;2%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;NNE;13;28%;7%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Sunny and nice;23;18;ENE;13;74%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;37;28;Hot with high clouds;37;28;SSE;9;61%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sun and some clouds;22;9;E;11;51%;30%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SSE;7;68%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;More sun than clouds;21;10;Spotty showers;17;12;S;15;82%;92%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;14;78%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;A t-storm around;33;28;SSW;13;73%;66%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;23;54%;37%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;37;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;11;65%;81%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;NNW;13;36%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;Clouds and sunshine;29;21;NNE;14;65%;14%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;E;13;64%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;40;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;30;NW;17;44%;14%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;NW;10;54%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;36;16;Mostly sunny;33;19;N;11;15%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing and breezy;35;28;Breezy with hazy sun;35;28;WSW;24;63%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouding up;30;19;Clouds and sun;30;19;S;9;65%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Mostly sunny;38;28;SSW;18;38%;37%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;S;10;43%;11%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;E;23;66%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;29;20;Clearing;28;20;W;11;66%;34%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;38;29;A t-storm in spots;37;29;SSW;15;70%;66%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;Cloudy;32;23;ESE;6;74%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;-3;N;10;41%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;27;23;SSW;9;81%;92%;3

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;18;15;Turning sunny;19;15;S;10;70%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;29;20;A t-storm around;27;19;NW;11;66%;73%;10

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;25;11;Not as warm;19;9;NW;20;44%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;17;Clear;29;18;SSW;9;60%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;SSW;10;64%;8%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;SE;8;29%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Thickening clouds;31;28;Spotty showers;31;28;WSW;15;74%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;24;ESE;6;84%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;W;12;79%;91%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;N;11;66%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Showers and t-storms;20;12;S;9;63%;82%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;12;68%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;S;16;46%;69%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;23;73%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;12;Sunny;15;5;SW;22;64%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SE;6;41%;2%;10

Moscow, Russia;Breezy with some sun;22;13;Mostly cloudy;25;16;WSW;20;38%;9%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;W;13;74%;55%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A t-storm in spots;22;13;SSE;11;68%;72%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;28;19;Turning sunny;29;19;ESE;12;56%;28%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;W;18;50%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;SSW;18;64%;17%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;24;20;Some brightening;26;18;SSW;10;73%;28%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Brief showers;13;6;N;12;70%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;More sun than clouds;28;8;Sunny, not as warm;22;8;NNE;13;44%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Some sun, a shower;29;24;N;11;81%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NW;8;81%;80%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;9;83%;66%;5

Paris, France;Lots of sun, warm;29;15;Cooler;21;9;NNE;14;62%;25%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;ENE;9;79%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;11;68%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;Low clouds and humid;30;24;SE;30;79%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;22;ESE;7;62%;65%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;29;9;WNW;15;43%;66%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SSW;12;51%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;23;10;A t-storm in spots;23;10;S;15;47%;48%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;16;Sunshine and nice;23;16;WSW;14;67%;15%;12

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;A shower;28;23;ESE;14;67%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;12;5;Rain and drizzle;11;9;S;22;78%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and delightful;21;15;Some sun, a t-storm;25;12;SSW;20;60%;91%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Abundant sunshine;27;20;NNW;7;69%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;29;Sunny and very warm;42;28;NNE;24;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;20;Clouds and sunshine;30;18;W;11;57%;42%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;12;Plenty of clouds;20;14;SSE;11;62%;75%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;Clouds, then sun;20;12;WSW;17;64%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;78%;84%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;25;SE;18;69%;19%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;SE;7;100%;83%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;29;14;Mostly cloudy;29;15;NNE;15;16%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;18;6;Partly sunny;18;5;ENE;5;42%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ESE;9;78%;71%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;30;19;A strong t-storm;27;17;N;9;75%;81%;11

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;30;15;Not as warm;24;14;SSW;12;64%;11%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunny and less humid;29;17;NW;11;53%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;24;21;Some sun, pleasant;28;22;ENE;13;62%;3%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, showers;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;10;73%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;A t-storm in spots;27;14;ESE;10;59%;52%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Some sun, a shower;30;24;E;18;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Brief p.m. showers;18;9;A few showers;16;8;NW;8;82%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;12;Spotty showers;17;10;W;13;74%;80%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;9;65%;66%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;11;Spotty showers;19;11;SSW;12;82%;94%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;33;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;NE;12;25%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;16;NE;10;49%;12%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;E;10;18%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;N;10;47%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A strong t-storm;31;20;ESE;7;52%;76%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Pouring rain;22;20;A little a.m. rain;25;21;E;15;78%;58%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds breaking;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;ENE;13;53%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;22;E;10;64%;26%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;13;53%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;30;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;11;N;14;18%;7%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;27;17;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;ESE;10;58%;29%;9

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;31;18;A strong t-storm;33;13;NW;6;46%;80%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds, a t-storm;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;WNW;10;71%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;23;11;A t-storm in spots;27;11;SSW;15;45%;73%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;29;17;A strong t-storm;31;12;WNW;19;49%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;10;8;Sun and clouds;10;5;SE;20;72%;27%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;13;80%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;30;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;7;41%;34%;12

