Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A shower or t-storm;84;75;SW;12;82%;80%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;86;Sunny and very warm;107;88;W;7;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;68;Sunny and breezy;89;68;W;20;46%;3%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;76;64;Sunny and beautiful;77;64;ENE;10;67%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with clearing;73;56;Cooler;61;53;NW;20;69%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;Some sun, a shower;68;53;A shower in the a.m.;61;49;SSW;9;75%;83%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Sunny and nice;97;75;SSW;8;14%;13%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Nice with some sun;74;58;Increasing clouds;82;61;SW;12;35%;55%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;83;63;Warm with some sun;85;62;ENE;6;58%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;87;71;Sunshine, pleasant;87;67;S;9;42%;12%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;55;51;A little a.m. rain;58;45;SSE;14;64%;56%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;108;80;Sunny and breezy;103;81;WNW;17;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;89;76;High clouds;91;75;SSW;5;68%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;WSW;10;75%;73%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;92;82;A t-storm in spots;92;81;WSW;8;66%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and delightful;80;69;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;WSW;9;60%;5%;11

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;97;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;75;W;9;38%;26%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;86;66;A t-storm in spots;87;66;SE;5;56%;75%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;81;66;A t-storm in spots;79;50;W;15;56%;76%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;48;Mostly cloudy;65;46;ESE;7;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Lots of sun, nice;75;50;Nice with sunshine;76;51;E;8;58%;28%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny;85;66;A strong t-storm;88;57;NW;8;57%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;Partly sunny, cooler;63;47;NNW;12;59%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;90;67;An afternoon shower;86;66;ENE;6;62%;61%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Abundant sunshine;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;88;59;SW;7;49%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;65;56;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;SW;11;56%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;62;A t-storm in spots;83;64;NNW;5;40%;72%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;68;Partly sunny;84;67;WNW;9;54%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;78;Sunny and hot;101;80;ENE;7;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;44;An afternoon shower;61;52;N;13;68%;74%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;81;66;SSE;4;65%;65%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;97;84;Partly sunny, warm;100;84;SSW;12;53%;65%;11

Chicago, United States;Mainly cloudy;70;64;Partly sunny;71;63;ENE;9;80%;81%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;88;78;Spotty showers;85;77;SW;13;81%;100%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;74;56;A shower or two;64;53;W;14;54%;68%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;81;74;Nice with sunshine;82;75;WSW;8;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;96;80;S;6;62%;60%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;A morning t-storm;86;72;SSE;12;82%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Clouding up;108;88;Hazy sun and hot;108;88;ENE;6;34%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;76;54;Lots of sun, nice;85;59;E;7;36%;16%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;84;A strong t-storm;99;83;S;11;66%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;Inc. clouds;90;75;SE;5;64%;42%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;62;44;Partly sunny;61;42;NW;14;55%;2%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;89;63;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;NNE;8;28%;7%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;74;65;Sunny and nice;74;65;ENE;8;74%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;98;83;Hot with high clouds;98;83;SSE;6;61%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Sun and some clouds;72;48;E;7;51%;30%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;4;68%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;More sun than clouds;70;50;Spotty showers;62;53;S;9;82%;92%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;9;78%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;83;A t-storm around;92;82;SSW;8;73%;66%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;14;54%;37%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;98;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;S;7;65%;81%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;103;80;NNW;8;36%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;Clouds and sunshine;84;69;NNE;8;65%;14%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;93;77;E;8;64%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;105;86;Mostly sunny, warm;100;86;NW;11;44%;14%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;NW;6;54%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;96;62;Mostly sunny;91;66;N;7;15%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing and breezy;95;82;Breezy with hazy sun;95;82;WSW;15;63%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouding up;86;67;Clouds and sun;86;67;S;6;65%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Mostly sunny;101;82;SSW;11;38%;37%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;S;6;43%;11%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Showers and t-storms;89;81;E;14;66%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;84;68;Clearing;83;68;W;7;66%;34%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;100;85;A t-storm in spots;99;84;SSW;10;70%;66%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;76;Cloudy;89;74;ESE;4;74%;55%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;29;Partly sunny;58;27;N;6;41%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;Showers and t-storms;81;74;SSW;6;81%;92%;3

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;64;59;Turning sunny;66;59;S;6;70%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;85;67;A t-storm around;80;67;NW;7;66%;73%;10

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;77;51;Not as warm;67;49;NW;12;44%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;83;63;Clear;84;64;SSW;6;60%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;79;71;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;SSW;6;64%;8%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;SE;5;29%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Thickening clouds;88;82;Spotty showers;88;82;WSW;9;74%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;ESE;4;84%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;80;A t-storm or two;89;78;W;8;79%;91%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;57;41;Mostly sunny;59;41;N;7;66%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;69;55;Showers and t-storms;68;54;S;5;63%;82%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;89;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;WSW;8;68%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;75;51;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;S;10;46%;69%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;15;73%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;53;Sunny;59;40;SW;14;64%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;SE;4;41%;2%;10

Moscow, Russia;Breezy with some sun;72;55;Mostly cloudy;77;61;WSW;12;38%;9%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;79;Mostly cloudy;90;79;W;8;74%;55%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;A t-storm in spots;72;56;SSE;7;68%;72%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;82;66;Turning sunny;84;66;ESE;8;56%;28%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;88;69;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;W;11;50%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;SSW;11;64%;17%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, heavy at times;75;69;Some brightening;78;65;SSW;6;73%;28%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;55;44;Brief showers;56;42;N;7;70%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;More sun than clouds;82;47;Sunny, not as warm;72;47;NNE;8;44%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;Some sun, a shower;84;76;N;7;81%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;76;A shower or t-storm;86;75;NW;5;81%;80%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;88;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;E;6;83%;66%;5

Paris, France;Lots of sun, warm;83;58;Cooler;70;48;NNE;8;62%;25%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;52;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;ENE;6;79%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;WSW;7;68%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;Low clouds and humid;86;75;SE;19;79%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;91;72;ESE;4;62%;65%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;84;49;WNW;10;43%;66%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;83;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;SSW;8;51%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;73;51;A t-storm in spots;73;51;S;9;47%;48%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;73;60;Sunshine and nice;74;61;WSW;8;67%;15%;12

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;82;72;A shower;83;73;ESE;9;67%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;54;42;Rain and drizzle;52;49;S;13;78%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and delightful;70;59;Some sun, a t-storm;77;53;SSW;12;60%;91%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;Abundant sunshine;81;68;NNW;4;69%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;83;Sunny and very warm;108;82;NNE;15;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;87;67;Clouds and sunshine;86;64;W;7;57%;42%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;53;Plenty of clouds;67;56;SSE;7;62%;75%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;Clouds, then sun;68;54;WSW;10;64%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Couple of t-storms;77;64;ENE;5;78%;84%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;84;78;Mostly sunny;85;77;SE;11;69%;19%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;65;Couple of t-storms;74;65;SE;4;100%;83%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;84;57;Mostly cloudy;84;59;NNE;10;16%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;65;42;Partly sunny;65;42;ENE;3;42%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;74;ESE;5;78%;71%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A strong t-storm;87;66;A strong t-storm;80;63;N;5;75%;81%;11

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;85;59;Not as warm;75;57;SSW;8;64%;11%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Sunny and less humid;84;63;NW;7;53%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;75;70;Some sun, pleasant;82;72;ENE;8;62%;3%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, showers;84;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSE;6;73%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;A t-storm in spots;81;58;ESE;7;59%;52%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;Some sun, a shower;86;75;E;11;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Brief p.m. showers;65;49;A few showers;61;46;NW;5;82%;92%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;65;53;Spotty showers;62;51;W;8;74%;80%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;ESE;6;65%;66%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;51;Spotty showers;66;52;SSW;7;82%;94%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;92;67;Mostly sunny;93;67;NE;7;25%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;82;64;Mostly sunny;86;61;NE;6;49%;12%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;100;72;Sunny and very warm;96;72;E;6;18%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;85;71;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;N;6;47%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;89;69;A strong t-storm;88;68;ESE;5;52%;76%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Pouring rain;72;68;A little a.m. rain;77;69;E;9;78%;58%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds breaking;73;58;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;ENE;8;53%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;80;69;Mostly sunny;81;71;E;6;64%;26%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;86;66;Mostly sunny;86;68;SE;8;53%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;86;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;52;N;9;18%;7%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;81;62;Some sun, pleasant;73;56;ESE;6;58%;29%;9

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;87;64;A strong t-storm;91;56;NW;4;46%;80%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds, a t-storm;94;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;WNW;6;71%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;73;52;A t-storm in spots;81;51;SSW;9;45%;73%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;84;62;A strong t-storm;88;54;WNW;12;49%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;50;46;Sun and clouds;50;40;SE;12;72%;27%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;89;78;A couple of t-storms;85;77;SW;8;80%;88%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;85;58;Partly sunny;84;59;NE;4;41%;34%;12

