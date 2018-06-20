Processed Meat Procurement Report – Sourcing and Procurement Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report offers comprehensive insights into the pricing models prevalent in the processed meat market. It also acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyzes the pricing outlook and offers comprehensive insights into the sustainability practices and negotiation strategies that help identify the best practices in procurement.

“Establishing supplier qualification criteria for processed meat is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to procure good quality meat,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, suppliers who have adopted sustainability best practices to reduce the carbon footprint and wastage will be the preferred suppliers for buyers looking to procure processed meat,” added Kowshik.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend on processed meat.

The rise in consumption of value-added products Increasing trade liberalization policies Growing demand from the chilled meat segment

Report scope snapshot: Processed meat category

Market Insights:

Global category spend Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region To know more,

Category Pricing Insights:

Regional spend dynamics Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models To know more,

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities To know more,

