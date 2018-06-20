TreeTown USA Sponsors The Gardens at Texas A&M With 250-Plant Donation Representing 50 Plant Varieties

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--TreeTown USA has donated more than 250 plants and trees representing over 50 varieties to The Gardens at Texas A&M in College Station as an in-kind sponsor of the university’s first large-scale public teaching garden, joining a national network of high-quality university gardens.

TreeTown USA donated several Chinquapin Oak trees (foreground) to The Gardens at Texas A&M which can reach a height of 70 feet, with a rounded crown of glossy, green foliage. It is planted widely as a shade tree and can be found from northeast Texas to Central Texas and south to the Guadalupe River, and also in the mountains of West Texas, growing on mostly limestone soils, especially at the base of bluffs and along stream courses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Phase I of The Gardens includes a 7-acre outdoor classroom known as the Leach Teaching Gardens, which is now completed and ready for visitors. The Grand Opening was held on June 15, 2018.

“TreeTown USA deeply appreciates this opportunity to give to the Gardens at Texas A&M University,” said Brad Abrameit, chief operations officer for TreeTown USA’s Southeast Division. “Many of our staff, including leaders in our business, have graduated from this institution. Our hope is that the Leach Teaching Gardens will inspire future leaders of our industry for years to come.”

Joseph Johnson, The Gardens program manager, commented, “We appreciate the generosity for the beautiful trees from TreeTown USA for The Gardens at Texas A&M University/Leach Teaching Gardens. They provided most of the trees, and several were specifically grown for the 7.5-acre project. The 21 themed garden rooms and 250+ species and varieties of plants, flowers, trees, and shrubs really make this garden the premier spot for teaching, research and outreach. We are so excited that the Leach Teaching Gardens is ready to welcome everyone to this Aggieland showcase.”

TreeTown USA’s donation includes its proprietary Empire Live Oak®, which is bred using superior specimen trees as seed sources to guarantee consistent strength, rapid growth rates, and uniform appearance. Using controlled genetic techniques, the company created a stronger, faster growing, and more consistent looking Live Oak that is perfect for the southern landscape.

In addition, The Gardens received several of the company’s proprietary Trinity Mexican Sycamore®, a rapidly growing deciduous tree native to central and northeastern Mexico. It seems to have a great adaptability to the Texas climate and features distinctive shaggy bark and fuzzy white undersides on its very large, beautiful, maple-shaped bright green leaves.

The Gardens’ master plan encompasses 27 acres of Texas A&M’s west campus, which includes areas of intensely-planned educational gardens and beautifying natural features. Ultimately, the Gardens will be shaped into a unique blend of natural features and beautifully landscaped gardens, including a Texas Superstars® Garden, a Vegetable and Herb Garden, a Mexican Heritage Garden, and the iconic octagonal Pavilion.

Future phases will include many more educational and social areas and opportunities. The additions will turn the 27-acre master-planned garden into a crucible where art, culture, nutrition, and water conservation are not only taught but also inspired.

The Gardens is a showcase (and laboratory) for Texas A&M’s internationally recognized plant breeding programs in crops, fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $4.7 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities and seven state agencies, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide research and development expenditures exceeded $972 million in FY 2016 and helped drive the state’s economy.

About TreeTown USA and Village Nurseries

TreeTown USA, founded in 2001, is a privately owned business headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 16 growing facilities totaling over 4,000 production acres across Texas, Florida and, through its West Coast Division, Village Nurseries, in California. The combined company is known for its broad mix of high-quality plant material that includes over 1,000 unique plant selections and variations. The company has forged partnerships with respected growers and breeders such as Monrovia, Anthony Tesselaar International, Plant Haven International, Star Roses & Plants, and Sunset Western Gardens Collection. To learn more about TreeTown USA and Village Nurseries, visit the companies’ websites at http://www.treetownusa.com and https://www.villagenurseries.com.

