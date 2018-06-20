Fly high at 2018 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival from June 23 to July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival, which runs from June 23 through July 1 at Nanyuan Eco Park, will not only provide the service of hot air balloon rides but will also feature the flight of a flying ship and other interesting activities, Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said on Wednesday during a press conference to promote the festival, according to media reports.



Entering its third year, this year’s Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival will introduce a flying ship that is set to fly for the first time in northern Taiwan during the festival period, the mayor said, adding that the 41m x18m x 13m flying ship will take off from Nanyuan (南苑), fly over the rear pond of the reservoir, and land at Beiyuan (北苑), according to the reports.



Hot air balloon rides will be offered from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. in the morning as well as 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the afternoon each day when air currents are most stable, according to the festival’s official website. Rides will be provided to 100 individuals in each session, meaning that a total of 200 people will get to ride in a hot air balloon each day during the nine-day period, according to the festival's website.

Besides the hot air balloons, the city government has also planned other activities to make the festival more interesting, including concerts, acrobatics shows, and a game that requires strength and stamina to go through man-made barriers, according to the website.