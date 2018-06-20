Tip from public helped Germany foil ricin attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say a call from the public helped foil an Islamic extremist's plan to use the toxin ricin to carry out a deadly attack.

The country's domestic intelligence agency said Wednesday that a phone-in tip helped authorities confirm existing suspicions against a 29-year-old Tunisian man in the western city of Cologne.

The suspect, named only as Sief Allah H. in line with German privacy laws, was arrested last week and remains in custody.

Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the BfV intelligence agency, said the alleged plot showed the danger of an attack in Germany remains high.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect bought at least 1,000 castor bean seeds online and used instructions to make ricin.

Tiny amounts of the substance can kill an adult if eaten, injected or inhaled.