Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces Classic Flavors for Summer: Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding Beginning June 20

Available beginning today, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is introducing the Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut and the Banana Pudding Doughnut for a limited time. The Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut is bursting with both strawberry filling and our famous KREME™ filling. It’s then topped with a fruity strawberry icing and a decorative swirl. The Banana Pudding Doughnut features a sweet Banana custard blended with KREME™, dipped in icing and topped with Nilla® wafer pieces.

“So much of summer is about fun-filled, carefree moments. Our new Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding doughnuts were inspired by classic summer desserts and will make those moments with family and friends even more tasty and fun,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Additionally, in honor of Independence Day, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is bringing back the Freedom Ring Doughnut, which features Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® Doughnut decorated in the spirit of the American flag with a red, white and blue icing drizzle and sprinkles. The Freedom Ring Doughnut, along with Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Iced Doughnut decorated with red, white and blue sprinkles, will be available beginning Monday, June 25 through Independence Day, July 4.

Guests will be able to enjoy all of Krispy Kreme’s tasty summer doughnuts for a limited-time at participating shops in the United States and Canada. Mark your calendars and celebrate summer fun at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries.

Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

