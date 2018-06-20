Serbia won't ease off against Switzerland at World Cup

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Aleksandar Kolarov knows that after victory in its opening World Cup match his Serbia lineup cannot ease off the intensity against Switzerland.

Two draws in its remaining matches could be enough to secure a spot in the round of 16 but with Brazil waiting in its last Group E game, beating the Swiss would take the pressure off Mladen Krstajic's team.

"If we do the math and start playing for a draw then it will not be successful," Kolarov said. "Of course we want to win."

The Serbia captain's precisely placed free kick in the 56th minute was the only goal in Serbia's victory over Costa Rica. Krstajic wants his forwards to step up another level against Switzerland on Friday.