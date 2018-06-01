Official picture of new Chinese aircraft carrier spotted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a visit by a senior project manager, an official picture of China’s first completely locally made aircraft carrier was displayed in the background, reports said Wednesday.

Following the Liaoning, China’s first carrier which was retrofitted from a ship bought from the Ukraine, the country has been building a carrier of its own, provisionally known as the Type 001A.

The new ship will reportedly be able to transport 38 aircraft, or eight more than the Liaoning.

When top officials at the shipbuilder held a working meeting at their offices Tuesday, they inadvertently showed a picture of the Type 001A in working condition, the United Daily News reported. The photo showed the ship with three rails from which to launch planes into the air.

The new carrier is 315 meters long and 75 meters wide, and can displace 50,000 tons, according to Chinese media reports.

Work has also started on a third aircraft carrier, which might include technology that brings its capabilities closer to those of modern United States Navy vessels.

China has been rapidly expanding its fleet, while taking an aggressive stance on disputed islands in the South China Sea and sending its ships, including the Liaoning, through the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan.