Japanese prime minister thanks Taiwan President Tsai in Twitter post in wake of Osaka quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his gratitude to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a Twitter post on June 20 for her concerns about the people of Japan following the earthquake that rocked Osaka on Monday.

Sharing a post by Tsai showing her consolation for Japanese victims in the natural disaster, Abe reciprocated in a Twitter post written in Chinese today:

Thank you for the warm words of consolation and the support of the old friends from Taiwan. A friend in need is a friend indeed. I hope that the two countries will continue to provide assistance to each other in difficulties.

Abe later added another Twitter post in Japanese expressing his desire to see the continued bonding between Taiwan and Japan, which received lots of comments by Japanese netizens who wished the same.