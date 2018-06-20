Japanese prime minister thanks Taiwan President Tsai in Twitter post in wake of Osaka quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his gratitude to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a Twitter post on June 20 for her concerns about the people of Japan following the earthquake that rocked Osaka on Monday.
Sharing a post by Tsai showing her consolation for Japanese victims in the natural disaster, Abe reciprocated in a Twitter post written in Chinese today:
Thank you for the warm words of consolation and the support of the old friends from Taiwan. A friend in need is a friend indeed. I hope that the two countries will continue to provide assistance to each other in difficulties.
Abe later added another Twitter post in Japanese expressing his desire to see the continued bonding between Taiwan and Japan, which received lots of comments by Japanese netizens who wished the same.
非常感謝溫暖的慰問，也感謝台灣許多老朋友的聲援。「患難見真情」。 希望今後將繼續作為友人在面臨困難時互相幫助。 https://t.co/BI2me8m2TU— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) June 20, 2018
心温まるお見舞いの言葉、ありがとうございます。古くからの友人である台湾の皆さんから、本当にたくさんの応援メッセージをいただいていることにも、感謝したいと思います。「まさかの時の友は真の友」、これからも、困難な時に助け合える関係を続けていくことを希望します。 https://t.co/PE5eMAdFft— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) June 20, 2018