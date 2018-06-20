AI Expo: What Not to Miss at the AI Expo Europe Next Week Including Female Expert Speakers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2018--Arriving in Amsterdam next week on the 27-28 June, the second annual AI Expo Europe event will be co-hosted with two co-located events covering the IoT and Blockchain ecosystem; IoT Tech Expo & Blockchain Expo. With over 9,000 top-level attendees already registered including CTO’s, CDO’s, Heads of Innovation & Technology, IT Directors, Developers, Start-Up’s, VC’s, OEM’s across a range of industries including but not limited to; Marketing, Automotive, HR & Recruitment, Finance, Insurance, Government, Public Sector, Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, Cyber Security and Developer platforms. The AI Expo will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge, real-life experiences, valuable case studies & dedicated Q&A sessions.

Hear from 10 female leading Artificial Intelligence speakers

The AI Expo Europe will feature ten leading female speakers across the finance, retail, travel, energy and consulting industries. The AI Expo actively support women working in artificial intelligence and IoT roles as they believe it is important to achieve a gender balance within the technology sector. Find out who the female speakers are and what to expect from them at the show below:

Start-up Innovation Incubator Zone & Co-located Exhibition

The event will host a dedicated start-up incubator zone where you can see the latest AI & IoT technologies and innovations in action, in addition to the vast exhibition of 300+ companies who will be showcasing their products and services within the field of AI, IoT & Blockchain. Expect to see demos and booths from Microsoft, IBM, PTC, Kore, Hercules, Thales, Rutronik, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, BPU Holdings, Start-up Amsterdam, ML6, Bottos, Ortec Data Science, Adani, NTR Labs, Prosper BI and many more. Start-ups within the incubator zone include Aiir Innovations, Botsquad, IoTify, Porter, 3D Universum, Zazu, 904 Labs, Innovation in Motion, Blockhearts, Mind Trace, Sightcorp, Ticketless, Effect.AI, Sodaq, Amberscript, Go Data Driven, BrainCreators, Media Distillery, Clockworks and Serket. In addition, attendees can join speakers from Aiir Innovations, Sightcorp and BrainCreators within the AI Technologies track on day 2 (28 th June) as they explore innovative, artificial intelligence techniques and case studies. Attendees can visit the exhibition for free and will also have access to the free AI conference tracks: Data Analytics for AI & IoT & AI Technologies.

Ebay Case study: Machine Learning for Computational Advertising

Find out how the world’s largest Global marketplace leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to create better experiences for its customers, both buyers and sellers. Learn from Or Levi, Senior Data Scientist at Ebay at 16.40 on the 27 th June within the AI in the Enterprise track. Think predictive analytics for personalisation and recommendations…

Learn the top 5 Critical Success Factors for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with leading Energy provider

As RPA is already disrupting the finance industry, hear how it will affect the energy industry next from Engie’s programme director, Martin Ruane. Engie already use a digital workforce to process BACs and payments, getting rid of human processing errors. Find out how to successfully implement automation techniques within your business on the 27 th June within the AI in the Enterprise conference track.

Exclusive networking opportunities including dedicated party & tool

Following the first day of the event, speakers, sponsors, press, ultimate, gold and expo plus attendees are invited to attend an evening of networking. Attendees can discuss the topics from the conferences and build relationships with like-minded companies and individuals. The Boat House will host the official networking party and the inaugural Blockchain Awards Ceremony, The Blocks, from 6 till midnight. The networking party is sponsored by Coinweb, the provider of a common platform and a simple user experience, making crypto as easy as email.

The official networking app for the AI, IoT & Blockchain Expo launched last week on the App Store and Google Play. The official app & networking tool allows you to plan your 2 days at the Expo with ease. It provides the opportunity for all our paid delegates, speakers, exhibitors & sponsors to connect pre-event, share knowledge, engage in discussions & pre-plan meetings with those you are looking to connect with during the show. Free pass holders can download and access the app for conference agendas but won’t be able to access the exclusive networking features.

The app lists the agendas for all conference tracks, all exhibitors and where you can find them and a calendar to help you schedule your two days at the show.

