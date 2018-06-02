North Korea preparing to return remains of 200 fallen soldiers to the US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Following the historic summit between Donald Kim and Kim Jong-Un, the government of North Korea is expected to facilitate the return of the remains of approximately 200 U.S. soldiers who died during the Korean War.

Multiple reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to receive the remains of the fallen soldiers, who died in the conflict on the Korean Peninsula over 70 years ago.

Officials in the administration say they are prepared to carry out a ceremony to honor the returned soldiers as early as next week, if North Korea moves quickly to assist in their transportation.

The Korean War, still technically unresolved, lasted from the summer of 1950 to the summer of 1953, and resulted in the death of over 36,000 U.S. troops. TIME reports that 7,697 military personnel remain unaccounted for, with approximately 5,300 assumed to have been lost in North Korean territory.



Following the Trump-Kim Summit last week, President Trump indicated that Kim had readily agreed to the return of the remains that the North Korean government had collected, reportedly numbering 200.



According to the TIME report, North Korean officials are expected to transfer the remains into the custody of U.N. officials at the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.

The U.S. military will then perform a short ceremony before sending the remains to Hawaii, where they might be properly identified through DNA testing.