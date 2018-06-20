Coca-Cola releases Taiwan-themed bottle design 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate 50 years of business in Taiwan, Coca-Cola has released a special Taipei bottle design on June 20.

Coca-Cola products launched in Taiwan in 1968. For the first time ever the company has released an aluminum bottle design featuring Taiwan landmarks. The commemorative bottle features Taipei 101, the MRT, the Miramar Ferris Wheel and other Taipei landmarks.



(Image from Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola also teamed up with Taipei 101 to release two different commemorative Taiwan-themed boxes, available only at Taipei 101 retailers, according to Apple Daily.

Earlier this year Coco-Cola released a series of five glass bottles with Taiwan-inspired cartoon images on the label: flowers, a bear, dumplings, a temple, and sandals.