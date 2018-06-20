  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/20 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 29 .597
Washington 39 32 .549
Philadelphia 38 33 .535
New York 31 39 .443 11
Miami 29 45 .392 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 30 .589
Chicago 41 29 .586 ½
St. Louis 38 33 .535 4
Pittsburgh 36 37 .493 7
Cincinnati 27 45 .375 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 40 33 .548
Los Angeles 38 34 .528
San Francisco 36 38 .486
Colorado 35 38 .479 5
San Diego 34 41 .453 7

___

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 12, Colorado 2

Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6

Washington 9, Baltimore 7

Atlanta 11, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 2nd game, 10 innings

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 8

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Miami 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 8-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Urena 2-8) at San Francisco (Holland 4-7), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 7-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Cincinnati (Harvey 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 6-6) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 10:15 p.m.