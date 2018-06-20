  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/20 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 48 22 .686
Boston 49 25 .662 1
Tampa Bay 34 39 .466 15½
Toronto 33 39 .458 16
Baltimore 20 51 .282 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 33 .542
Detroit 36 38 .486 4
Minnesota 32 37 .464
Chicago 24 48 .333 15
Kansas City 22 51 .301 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 26 .653
Seattle 46 27 .630 2
Los Angeles 39 35 .527
Oakland 37 36 .507 11
Texas 31 44 .413 18

___

Monday's Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Washington 9, Baltimore 7

Atlanta 11, Toronto 4

Cincinnati 9, Detroit 5

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-6), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-0) at Toronto (Happ 8-3), 12:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Ross 5-4), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 8-4) at Minnesota (Lynn 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-2) at Houston (Morton 8-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-7), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Paxton 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 10-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-4), 10:07 p.m.